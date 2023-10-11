Apache Industrial appoints Miguel Garcia as Senior Vice President of the Western U.S. region

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial and commercial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, Allform™, and technical maintenance services has announced the appointment of Miguel Garcia to Senior Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

The appointment of experienced leader Miguel Garcia highlights the company’s focus on operational excellence, driving efficiency, and ensuring the highest standards of quality in the industry. (PRNewswire)

Miguel Garcia is a Venezuelan native with a distinguished career spanning over 17 years in the refining and petrochemical sectors. Miguel's journey in the industry has been marked by a steady progression into senior leadership roles, primarily focused on major capital construction projects. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead both field execution and operational management teams resulting in the successful execution of projects while driving significant profit for organizations.

For over a decade, Miguel Garcia has been an integral part of the Apache Industrial organization, where he has served in various operational leadership roles across multiple business units. His tenure with Apache Industrial is a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to the company's success. Under Miguel's leadership, teams have consistently delivered successful projects and achieved organizational growth.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Garcia will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Apache's day-to-day Western non-union US operations with a strong focus on spearheading the company's operational excellence, driving efficiency, and ensuring the highest standards of quality.

"Miguel's extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving our operational initiatives forward," said Stewart Records, Chief Operating Officer of Apache IS Holdings. "I am confident that Miguel's leadership will continue to drive operational excellence and ensure our continued success in a rapidly evolving market."

"I am truly excited to serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. I look forward to working closely with the industry's most skilled professionals and contributing to Apache's continued success." said, Garcia "Together, we will continue to deliver best-in-class service to our clients and ensure that Apache remains a leader in the industry."

About Apache Industrial:

Apache Industrial is a leading provider of industrial craft services and is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers, and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

