Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM Lens Announced--A Wider Ultra-Wide Lens; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

Canon introduces its widest RF-mount zoom yet with an L-series 10-20mm f/4 zoom lens, featuring a broad field of view, compact and lightweight lens, and image stabilization.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce Canon's widest RF-mount lens yet: the RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM, an ultra-wide zoom lens that serves as the mirrorless follow-up to the popular EF 11-24mm f/4L USM lens. Now expanding to 10mm, this new zoom has even broader coverage for more dynamic angles, along with a smaller, lighter weight body, optical image stabilization, and refined optics for excellent sharpness.

This Canon RF 10-20mm F/4 lens is poised to become the go-to option for landscape, architectural, interior, and cityscape shooters, covering a versatile ultra-wide range and sporting a constant f/4 maximum aperture. Optically, it uses a variety of specialized elements to produce a well-corrected rectilinear image with very low distortion and aberrations; Air Sphere (ASC) and Subwavelength structure (SWC) coatings have been applied to cut flare from various angles.

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/4 to f/22

Fast Wide-Angle Zoom

High-Speed STM Autofocus System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Programable Control Ring

One Super UD and Three UD Elements

Air Sphere and SWC Coatings

Weather-Sealed Construction

Compared to the EF-mount 11-24mm lens, this 10-20mm is a formidable 1.3 lb lighter. In contrast to the RF-mount ultra-wide zooms, this new lens is 1 oz heavier than the 14-35mm f/4, 9.5 oz lighter than the 15-35mm f/2.8, and measures 4.4" long, which sits right in between the two RF lenses.

Besides being wider and smaller, this lens touts optical image stabilization, which affords up to 6 stops of Coordinated IS when used with select Canon EOS R cameras. This is especially useful for stills shooters and can also help video shooters reduce some wobble when used in conjunction with digital IS. For autofocus, an STM stepping motor is used to deliver quick and quiet focusing performance for photo and video. Also, the 10-20mm has a close minimum focusing distance of 9.8", making it a great choice for unique close-up shots with broad depth of field.

In terms of handling and design, the lens has an assignable Control Ring, dedicated Focus and Zoom Rings, a programmable lens function button on the side of the barrel, and a built-in cut-gel filter holder at the rear of the lens. It has a built-in petal-style lens hood that extends as far as the bulbous front element, and the exposed glass surface also features a fluorine coating to guard against fingerprints and smudging. As an L-series lens, this 10-20mm is dust and water resistant for confident use in harsh weather conditions.

