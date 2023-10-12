DispatchHealth Appoints Jennifer Webster as President, Bolstering Leadership Team

Healthcare Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Expertise to Drive Growth and Innovation

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth today announced Jennifer Webster as its new president, assuming a central leadership position key to charting a clear course toward a future marked by ongoing growth and innovation.

With a background spanning Fortune 10 corporations and private equity-backed ventures, she brings substantial expertise to her role.

"Jennifer will play a pivotal role in shaping DispatchHealth's next chapter," said Dr. Mark Prather, co-founder, and CEO of DispatchHealth. "Her proven track record, leadership skills, and dedication to our mission make her the ideal choice to lead our operations and drive our growth within the value-based care landscape."

Jennifer's appointment follows a rigorous selection process, during which her vision for the company's future stood out. Her commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to patients while advancing innovation within a value-based care framework resonated with DispatchHealth's leadership.

Jennifer is well-regarded in the healthcare industry for her energetic, results-driven leadership and exceptional ability to build strong teams and efficient organizations.

Her career began at General Electric (GE), where she held influential positions in finance and Six Sigma, establishing a solid foundation for her future endeavors. Jennifer then embarked on a 17-year journey with McKesson Corporation, where she held key leadership roles in finance that contributed significantly to the organization's growth and performance.

Most recently, Jennifer served as the CEO of The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, highlighting her ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact in healthcare.

"I'm enthusiastic about joining the talented team at DispatchHealth and becoming part of an organization dedicated to transforming healthcare," said Webster. "I am committed to advancing accessible, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare for our patients, all while advancing to our strategic growth goals and our future in value-based care."

Jennifer's appointment signifies an expectation of sustained financial stability and a continued dedication to DispatchHealth's mission of enhancing healthcare accessibility. Under her guidance, DispatchHealth is poised to broaden its presence and influence in the healthcare landscape.

To learn more about DispatchHealth and its full suite of in-home medical services, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About DispatchHealth: Bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home™

DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. Our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams can use all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

