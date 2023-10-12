Remark Holdings, Inc. joins NVIDIA as a partner of PNY to present at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona on November 7-9

Remark Holdings, Inc. joins NVIDIA as a partner of PNY to present at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona on November 7-9

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") powered video analytics solutions, announced today that it will be joining NVIDIA as part of PNY's booth at the upcoming Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona on November 7-9, 2023.

Remark will be joining PNY Technologies, Inc., the leading distributor of NVIDIA graphic cards and GPUs, to showcase Remark's Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") in its booth along with NVIDIA as a model for practical applications of NVIDIA's Metropolis Smart City Program.

"We are excited to host Remark AI at our booth at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona," says Youssef Nadiri, PNY's Product Manager for Edge AI Solutions. "Remark AI's powerful video analytics software solutions, when combined with our family of hardware products, will offer our customers a practical application of our partner NVIDIA's Metropolis Smart City Solutions, laying a solid foundation to build smart cities of the 21st century."

The Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's biggest and most influential event for cities and urban innovation. Every year, leaders from the most innovative companies, governments and organizations gather to move cities forward to create a better future. By bringing together the latest vendors who are providing the latest technologies for urban innovation across the globe, the Congress empowers cities to face the critical challenges the world faces today such as climate change, accelerating a bright urban paradigm toward a smart and efficient city.

Remark's Smart Safety Platform provides edge AI-driven video analytics, rapidly analyzing video content at scale to provide real-time analytics on people, traffic and vehicle management, including crowd density, behavioral analytics and anomaly detection within public spaces. One practical solution attracting cities attention is Remark AI's focus on waste management and the subsequent reduction of littering, which can be detected and alerted to the relevant authorities. Since littering costs cities multiple billions of dollars globally, any reduction of waste by utilizing Remark AI's SSP can provide an immediate return of investment through the reduction of costs from a city's waste management program that aims to reduce the impact of climate change.

For city planners and decision-makers, the Smart Safety Platform identifies trends and patterns in behavior, known as "crowd intelligence," that can be used to predict risks before they become an intractable challenge, whilst providing the information needed to make the most efficient use of city resources while meeting the needs of the public.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK ), the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI-solutions that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our product portfolio at www.remarkvision.com and home page at www.remarkholdings.com .

About Remark's Smart Safety Platform

Remark's award winning AI models and video analysis increases the safety of any environment, and the operational efficiency of both private and public sector organizations. Remark's video analytics works with existing video or CCTV systems to keep workers, spaces and valuable assets safe along with buildings secure.

Managing video surveillance operations has historically been a labor-intensive process, requiring manual intervention to record "events."

Integrating the Remark AI models into an existing video infrastructure enhances the safety, security and identification of people, assets and buildings with increased accuracy and speed without additional financial costs.

About PNY

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of flash memory cards, USB flash drives, solid state drives, computer memory upgrade modules, cables, NVIDIA GeForce consumer graphics cards, NVIDIA professional graphics cards, NVIDIA Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA networking solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. PNY's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

About Smart City Expo World Congress

Held in Barcelona since 2011, Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's biggest and most influential event for cities and urban innovation. Every year, leaders gather from the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. The Congress' goal is to spread urban innovation across the globe and empower cities to face the critical challenges the world faces today. The Smart City Expo World Congress is on a mission to accelerate a brighter urban paradigm towards green, efficient and thriving cities that leave no one behind.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.