Vincent Harris, Metamagnetics' Founder and CEO, Honored with W. David Kingery Award from the American Ceramic Society

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Harris, Founder and CEO of Metamagnetics Inc. and the University Distinguished Professor and William Lincoln Smith Chair of electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern University, received the prestigious W. David Kingery Award from the American Ceramic Society (ACerS) in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to magnetoceramics and their transformative impact on telecommunications and beyond.

The ACerS, known as the "preeminent ceramics society" in the Western Hemisphere, boasts a global community of over 10,000 professionals spanning various disciplines.

Harris's journey in magnetoceramics began during his tenure as a civilian scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington D.C. There, he uncovered the vast potential of magnetoceramics, essential to components that strongly interact with electromagnetic signals, such as cellphones, radar, and GPS systems.

For nearly three decades, Harris has been a driving force in international magnetoceramics' research. In 2008, he founded Metamagnetics, a veteran-owned business, specializing in advanced next generation devices and systems for the Defense and Aerospace community; many of which depend upon magnetoceramics.

This award, Harris emphasizes, is not just an acknowledgment of his individual efforts but a validation of the entire field of magnetoceramics. "Clearly," he says, "my contribution to science and technology has been touched by many, many people — many students, many colleagues. It was not me alone." He humbly accepted the award on October 2, recognizing the countless colleagues and students who have contributed to his journey.

As Founder and CEO of Metamagnetics, Harris continues to lead innovations in magnetoceramics, reaffirming the company's commitment to pioneering technologies that support U.S. national security interests and shape the future.

About Metamagnetics:

Metamagnetics is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in advanced magnetic materials and components, with a focus on magnetoceramics. Founded by Vincent Harris and headquartered in Marlborough MA, Metamagnetics is at the forefront of innovations that redefine telecommunications and other industries. Visit https://www.mtmgx.com for more information.

