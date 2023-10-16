Marvell, F5 and Arm Collaborate to Enable First Open Programmable Infrastructure Project Demonstration at 2023 OCP Global Summit

Marvell® OCTEON® 10 DPU and F5 NGINX Application Show How Linux Foundation's OPI Improves Portability of Cloud and Data Center Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced Marvell, F5 Networks, and Arm, all premier members of the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) project, have collaborated to develop the first real-world use case example built on the OPI framework, which will be shown in the Arm booth (B14) this week at the OCP Global Summit.

This initial demo paves the way for using the OPI framework to offload key infrastructure management services like security, load balancing, and API gateways from the host CPU to the DPU. This will lower cloud and data center operator's TCO and increase their general compute capacity by freeing up CPU cores for more user applications.

Formed in 2022 by the Linux Foundation, OPI's mission is to foster a community-driven, standards-based open ecosystem for next-generation architectures and frameworks based on DPU technologies. OPI is designed to facilitate the simplification of network, storage and security APIs within applications to enable more portable and performant applications in the cloud and data center across DevOps, SecOps and NetOps.

Specifically, the demo use case is an F5 NGINX container acting as a proxy for traffic destined to a workload running on either the DPU host or on separate hosts. The NGINX container is running in a single node OpenShift installation on the Arm® Neoverse™-based Marvell OCTEON 10 DPU.

"The Open Programmable Infrastructure project is excited to showcase its first real-world use case for an OPI-enabled DPU, with a demonstration running on an Arm-based Marvell OCTEON 10 DPU," said Paul Pindell, chair of the OPI Outreach Working Group. "OPI can now start using this use case within our testing lab infrastructure used for our Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery workflows against example DPUs from multiple OPI member vendors."

"Applications are increasingly important to our customers' ongoing digital transformation efforts. Along the way, the need to make them more reliable, cheaper, and secure to operate is critical to their future needs and their bottom line. F5 believes that DPU technologies hold the key to reaching all three of these outcomes for our customers," said Joel Moses, CTO of platforms & systems at F5, and OPI board member. "This OPI technology demonstration directly points out what Marvell's DPU can do towards achieving these aims, with notably increased web application security, performance, and reliability supplied by running our industry-leading NGINX. We are pleased to work with Marvell and Arm to demonstrate this first OPI use case."

"Marvell's participation in OPI is driven by our belief in enabling more use cases for DPUs to support high-speed network compute and network capabilities required by AI and 5G," said Cary Ussery, vice president, platforms and software, Compute and Custom Business Unit, at Marvell. "Marvell is committed to collaborating with key players, like F5, to drive the ecosystem forward. In addition, this highlights the need for more processing in the DPU using the power of the Arm Neoverse N2 cores on the OCTEON 10 family of DPUs."

"Arm's collaboration with Marvell and F5 to showcase the first OPI use case on an Arm-based DPU demonstrates the flexibility and versatility of the Neoverse N2 platform, and the effectiveness of leveraging Arm's pervasive software ecosystem," said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, at Arm. "OPI is an important project to drive the standardization and innovation of DPU technologies across the industry, and we are happy to be part of it."

The 2023 OCP Global Summit takes place October 17-19, 2023, at the San Jose Convention Center. Visit Marvell at booth B13, Arm at booth B14, and the Linux Foundation at booth C37.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life. F5 partners with the world's largest, most advanced organizations to secure and optimize every app and API anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Michael Kanellos

pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell