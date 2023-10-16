Monport Laser Announces Spooky Halloween Experience Sale

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser is excited to announce an upcoming Halloween promotion that will bring creative visions to life! Whether it's customizing decorations, costumes, or party favors, Monport Laser's range of high-quality laser engraving machines is the perfect tool to unleash your imagination.

Don't miss out on the spooktacular savings during the Monport Happy Halloween sitewide promotion, allowing customers to enjoy discounts of up to 20% off on laser engraving and cutting machines, save up to $1600. As an added bonus, customers will also receive an exclusive Halloween gift with every machine purchase. Additionally, the accessories are up to 25% off. This limited-time event, running from October 13th to November 3rd, is the perfect opportunity for customers to turn their Halloween ideas into reality and make this season one to remember.

Halloween Crafting Companion - Monport 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter

The Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter with Upgraded Rotary Axis is a powerful and versatile solution for all Halloween crafting needs. Its 55W laser tube can effortlessly cut through 18mm plywood and 17mm acrylic, ensuring precise and clean results. It can effortlessly handle a variety of materials, including acrylic, wood, leather, MDF, fabric, and more. With a spacious workspace, pass-through function, and upgraded rotary axis, people can create intricate designs on various materials and cylindrical objects. Like personalized drinkware, decorative pumpkins, engraved candle holders, customized costume accessories, etc.

The MONPORT ONYX features a 5MP camera for precise positioning, allowing you to preview designs before engraving. This CO2 laser cutter combines speed, precision, and safety, with an enclosed design, cover opening protection, and smoke evacuation system. During the Happy Halloween promotion, save $320 and receive free DSP Lightburn software. It's an opportunity not to be missed.

Colorful Designs - Monport GI60 Integrated MOPA Color Fiber Laser Engraver

The Monport GI60 Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver and Marking Machine combines speed, precision, and flexibility. Imagine the possibilities with full-color marking capability on stainless steel and high-contrast engraving on anodized aluminum. With adjustable pulse frequency and width, the GI60 enables vibrant and striking Halloween-themed designs that will leave a lasting impression. By purchasing the Monport GI60, you can save a whopping $1600, making this the perfect time to bring your Halloween visions to life.

Ready For Halloween And More - Monport 40W Pro CO2 Laser Engraver

The Monport 40W Pro Lightburn-Supported CO2 Laser Engraver and Cutter with Air Assist is recommended for all Halloween projects. During the exciting Happy Halloween promotion, customers can save $100 on this advanced laser engraver.

With Monport 40W Pro's compatibility with Lightburn and Laser GRBL software, precise and high-clarity engravings on various materials can be easily created. What sets this engraver apart is its built-in Air Assist feature, which ensures that the results are impeccable and professional-looking, with reduced chances of scorch marks. The Monport 40W Pro offers a spacious 8"x 12" flat work table, providing ample space for working on larger projects. Whether for small businesses or individuals engaged in creative projects, the Monport 40W Pro is an excellent choice.

Happy Halloween Only - Rare Discounts on Monport Laser Accessories

In addition to the substantial discounts on laser machines, customers can also enjoy exclusive discounts on Monport Laser equipment. Save $60 on the Monport 6L CW-5200 Industrial Water Chiller, specifically designed to provide efficient and reliable cooling for laser machines, ensuring stable and optimal performance during laser engraving and cutting processes. The Monport Air Purifier Laser Fume Extractor is now up to $116 off, providing a clean and safe working environment. For engraving cylindrical objects, the Monport Rotary Roller is up to $40 off, designed to hold and rotate cylindrical objects such as cups and bottles. Additionally, discounted prices are available for Monport laser tubes, fiber lenses, and laser power supplies. Don't miss this excellent opportunity to enhance your Monport Laser equipment at affordable prices.

