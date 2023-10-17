Ascent Named A Best Places To Work By American Banker, San Diego Business Journal, and Best Companies Group

Ascent Recognized for Investing in Company Culture, Employee Development and Wellbeing

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today that it has received recognition as a Best Places to Work for in 2023 from American Banker, the San Diego Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

"We are incredibly honored to receive three Best Places to Work awards this year," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Ken Ruggiero. "These awards reflect our commitment to fostering an environment where culture, collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose thrive. I am proud of the dedicated individuals who make our company an exceptional place to work every day."

American Banker ranked Ascent #2 out of 50 companies on its Best Places to Work in FinTech list for a second year in a row. American Banker's annual survey identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry. The two-part assessment process included an employer questionnaire on benefits and policies as well as an employee survey on engagement and satisfaction with questions focused on eight core areas including leadership and planning, training, and work environment.

Moving up 11 spots from last year, Ascent received the #7 ranking out of 46 from the San Diego Business Journal for the 2023 Best Places to Work award. This award recognizes outstanding companies whose benefits, policies, and practices are among the best in the region. The outlet reported that the 46 winners averaged an 87% score for employee satisfaction with benefits offered; Ascent received a 93% score. Additionally, the outlet reported that 99% of Ascent employees responding to the survey said, "This organization treats me with dignity, not just as a number."

"One of the reasons I love working at Ascent is the great benefits they offer, like a paid sabbatical when you celebrate your three-year anniversary," said Project Manager of Ascent Casey Stenger, who completed the San Diego Business Journal survey. "Our HR team works with IT to shut off access to our company channels, like email and internal chats. It's a really great way to unplug and reset with zero distractions from work. I had the opportunity to travel with my husband to the Outer Banks to celebrate my three-year anniversary and babymoon at the same time."

In addition, Ascent has been named one of the Best Places to Work in SoCal by Best Companies Group. Ascent has been recognized as #4 out of 35 companies vying for the top ranking in the medium employer category. Highlights from the employee survey include:

98% of employees said, "The leaders of this organization care about their employees' well-being."

96% of employees said, "I feel I am valued in this organization."

100% of employees said, "My supervisor handles my personal issues satisfactory."

96% of employees said, "I am proud to work for this organization."

About Ascent

Ascent is the leading provider of innovative financial products and student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success. We are obsessed with driving positive student outcomes. Everything Ascent offers is designed with the best-in-class teams and technology to increase every student's ability to plan, pay, and succeed. For more information, visit www.ascentfunding.com.

