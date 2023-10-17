Long Island University's Society of Presidential Descendants Presents the Presidential Leadership Book Award to William Inboden

Biennial Event Recognizes 'The Peacemaker' -- Historic Accounting of Ronald Reagan and the End of the Cold War Era – from Over 50 Nominees

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Presidential Descendants, housed at The Roosevelt School at Long Island University and dedicated to promoting civic education and Presidential studies, has awarded its Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award to William Inboden for his historic accounting of Ronald Reagan and the end of the Cold War era.

The Society of Presidential Descendants (PRNewswire)

Long Island University's Society of Presidential Descendants Presents the Presidential Leadership Book Award

Inboden's "The Peacemaker," published by Dutton, was selected from more than 50 entries by a distinguished panel of writers and historians (David Greenberg, Shawna Thomas and Mara Liasson). The award was announced Saturday, October 14, at a ceremony at the University Club of Washington, DC with historian and author Michael Beschloss serving as master of ceremonies.

The biennial award recognizes literary excellence and scholarship on the subject of presidential leadership. Honorable mention was given to the two other finalists – Douglas Brinkley for "Silent Spring Revolution" which chronicled environmental activism in the 1960s and 70s, and Peter Shinkle's "Uniting America" which detailed the bipartisan alliance forged by Franklin Delano Roosevelt during World War II.

"In today's time of tension and turmoil in the Ukraine and the Middle East, 'The Peacemaker' notably stands out as a vital reminder of the role America's Presidents have always played in diplomacy and furthering peace throughout the world," noted Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt, founder and chairman of both The Roosevelt School at Long Island University and President of the Society of Presidential Descendants.

"Every one of our nation's 46 Presidents have faced significant issues, challenges and crises and were faced with making decisions which were sure to have a long and lasting impact on the American people and global history. The Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award was established to recognize outstanding literature dedicated to understanding these critical moments which shaped our nation," stated Massee McKinley, Vice President of the Society, whose ancestry includes ties to both residents William McKinley and Grover Cleveland.

"The study of Presidential leadership is an important way to focus on what unites us as a nation and what has brought us together in the toughest times in our history," said Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, Vice President of the Society and Honorary Chair of the Book Award.

Clifton Truman Daniel, oldest grandson of Harry S. Truman and Vice President of the Society noted, "As my grandfather said, 'Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better'."

Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University said, "Civics education is a path to ensuring that all Americans are informed and involved in the matters most affecting them. The Roosevelt School and the Society of Presidential Descendants are two important components of Long Island University's challenge to prepare the world leaders of tomorrow through education and engagement."

The Roosevelt School prepares students for careers in international relations, diplomacy, leadership, service, and policy making whether at multinational corporations, foundations, think tanks, non-profit organizations or governmental agencies, and includes:

The Global Service Institute, which inspires community service by connecting volunteers with non-profit organizations;

The Steven S. Hornstein Cener for Policy, Polling and Analysis;

The Center for the Study of the Presidency;

The Society of Presidential Descendants; and

The "White House Experience," an interactive recreation of the Oval Office, Situation Room, Press Briefing Room and other White House features where local high school students take part in simulated real-time crises.

The Roosevelt School also partners with the Museum of Democracy to serve as its permanent home and features a display from the nation's largest private collection of Presidential campaign memorabilia.

The Society of Presidential Descendants are all direct descendants of United States presidents who united to offer a contemporary educational platform that highlights the present-day relevance of historic presidential leadership. Their mission is to enable the public to better understand the leaders who have shaped the nation and encourage all Americans to exercise their civic rights and live up to their responsibilities as a citizen.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 15,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit www.liu.edu for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Long Island University