Chewsy Launches Multi Vitamin Essentials at The Vitamin Shoppe

The Unique Line of Candy-Like Chews Feature Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics

to Support Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce an assortment of best selling chews now available for purchase at The Vitamin Shoppe. These one-of-a-kind vitamin chews deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients, bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits.

Chewsy Logo (PRNewswire)

Consumers no longer have to choose between effectiveness, taste, portability or affordability. Chewsy chews are bursting with juicy flavor, taste like candy and they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar.

"We are so pleased to offer a wide array of our best selling offerings at The Vitamin Shoppe," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "The Vitamin Shoppe's reputation as a go-to destination for high-quality, cutting-edge supplements allows consumers to discover Chewsy's unique chew options during their shopping experiences. This partnership allows us to reach a healthy-living and wellness-oriented audience."

A breadth of solutions for targeted needs are available for $22.99/30 chews:

Women's Multi: This cranberry grape chew delivers a complete formula for women and is scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals.

Men's Multi: Scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value for 16 essential nutrients, these naturally flavored cranberry grape chews contain saw palmetto, stinging nettle, probiotics, zinc and selenium for added men's support.

Kids' Multi: A naturally flavored and tasty wild berry chew that can be taken daily. This unique supplement is designed with kids in mind and parents can rest easy knowing their children are getting the nutrition they need with 23 nutrients and only 3 grams of sugar per chew.

Immune Support: Each chew contains 6 powerful Supernutrients that keep your immune system running strong, all day, every day. The chews are a naturally flavored tropical cherry and contain key vitamins and minerals including Eldermune Elderberry, Vitamin A, C, and D, Zinc, and Selenium.

So Long Stress: A tropical fruit chew that supports a relaxed, focused state of mind and helps combat the acute effects of stress.

Youthful Skin: This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.

Beautiful Hair: Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry , Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

For more information about the Chewsy chews, visit Chewsychews.com or VitaminShoppe.com .

About Chewsy Chews:

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com , Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and more.

