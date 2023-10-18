Commvault Charts the Future of Cyber Resilience at SHIFT 2023

SHIFT attendees to hear the latest on AI-driven innovations, critical security advancements, and comprehensive partnerships that shape the future of cyber resilience

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced the kickoff of SHIFT, a highly anticipated, worldwide set of events focused on one of the most pressing issues in the enterprise today: cyber resilience. The first event, which is invite-only, takes place in New York City on November 8, followed by a series of global simulcasts on November 9 in local time zones. To register for one of the simulcasts on November 9, click here.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

Today's landscape is rife with challenges, from ransomware and other cyber threats, to the exponential increase in data scattered across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, to evolving threats fueled by the rise in AI. The technology world is at a turning point where the need for a new approach to data security and cyber resilience has never been clearer. SHIFT is not just an event; it's a call to action. Together, Commvault and its partners are working to redefine cyber resilience for the AI and ransomware era.

Attendees will gain insights into the complex and evolving landscape of cyber threats. They will also learn about Commvault's transformative approach to cyber resilience, bringing together the worlds of security, data protection, data intelligence, cloud, and recovery. And, they will discover modern solutions that offer enterprise-ready cyber resilience to protect their data wherever it lives and help ensure rapid, predictable recovery in the face of escalating cyber threats at the lowest TCO.

At SHIFT, Commvault will introduce and shed light on:

A groundbreaking reveal: Commvault's most exciting announcement in its 27-year legacy.

AI-driven cyber resilience: Strategies to harness AI's power to bolster security across hybrid infrastructures while getting greater insights from data.

Data security innovations: Redesigned solutions that can play a critical role advancing an end-to-end security posture.

Strategic partnerships: Extensive advancements and endorsements across the partner ecosystem, from cloud service providers and global service integrators to strategic alliance partners and AI and security collaborations.

Real-world testimonials: Insights from customers, partners, and industry luminaries on how Commvault's innovations are reshaping their cyber resilience strategies.

Expert panels: Engaging roundtable discussions will further enrich the event, featuring stories from customers and partners on their success and resilience journeys.

The speaker lineup boasts an impressive array of experts. A sampling of speakers includes:

Sanjay Mirchandani , Commvault's CEO, will discuss a transformative solution for enterprise-level cyber resilience.

Melissa Hathaway and Moriah Hara , respected cybersecurity advisors, will talk about the growing threat of cybercrime, cyber terrorism, and ransomware, and what this means for the enterprise.

Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Commvault's Chief Product Officer, will also share perspectives on the latest cyber threats and Commvault's innovative solutions that can give customers an unfair advantage against bad actors.

Attendees that would like to register for the simulcast on November 9 can choose from one of the following times:

Europe : 9:30 am GMT

Asia Pacific / Japan : 11:30 am SGT

Americas: 1:00 pm ET

And, for a listing of all upcoming webinars and events in the months ahead, please click here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMMVAULT