Verity Announces Partnership With S&P Global Market Intelligence, Empowering Investment Teams with Better Real-Time Insights & Decision-making

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity , a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics for investors, today announced a partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence , a provider of information services and solutions to global markets. VerityRMS customers will now have immediate access to S&P Global's market-leading datasets. The combination allows investment teams to view global, actionable market data alongside their firm's proprietary research, providing real-world context that leads to enhanced conviction and decision-making. The partnership makes way for several VerityRMS product innovations.

"At Verity, our customers understand the critical need for accurate, deep, and insightful market intelligence," said Verity CEO Andrew Robson. "Our partnership with S&P Global reflects our promise to deliver the best possible technology and data available so that our customers can continue to accelerate investment research workflows and generate alpha."

As a part of the partnership, Verity's customers that utilize VerityRMS , the industry's leading research management system used for storing, organizing, and accelerating investment research, will be able to immediately access the full suite of S&P Global's public markets data. Market data is commonly used by VerityRMS customers within the product's customizable dashboards and tearsheets, offering at-a-glance insights alongside new advanced price charting capabilities.

In addition to market data, clients will also now be able to leverage company earnings information, consensus estimates and rich fundamental information to drive workflows, screening, and enhance productivity within their research management system.

"Investment teams need to move faster than ever on intelligence gathering," said Katya Taycher, SVP of Product and Operations at Verity. "Our product investment is firmly committed to accelerating the speed of delivery for investment decisions, and partnering with S&P Global further underscores that commitment."

About Verity

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea-generation solutions to more than 360 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Verity delivers a powerful platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, and London. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com .

