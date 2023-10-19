9amHealth Expands Into Health Plans Through Collaboration With Women-Led Medicare Advantage Plan, EternalHealth

The partnership focuses on bridging the care gap for seniors living with cardiometabolic conditions by offering access to specialized at-home care without additional costs.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth , the first-of-its-kind virtual cardiometabolic care clinic, is proud to announce its expansion into the health plan sector with a forward-looking partnership with Medicare Advantage plan, eternalHealth. This venture marks a significant milestone for 9amHealth as it brings its innovative and comprehensive care approach to the Medicare Advantage sector for the first time.

The partnership with eternalHealth will enable its plan members to enjoy a seamless experience, eliminating the burden of coordinating a doctor's office visit or a trip to the pharmacy or lab. 9amHealth offers at-home virtual care with unlimited access to an expert Care Team of physicians, pharmacists, nutritionists, and health coaches specializing in treating and preventing diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and obesity. Members can connect with their Care Team through their preferred method and at their schedule–via text, chat, or video.

They also benefit from convenient at-home labs, connected medical devices, personalized care plans, and streamlined medication management with home delivery. Additionally, 9amHealth facilitates the sharing of clinical information, such as lab reports, with existing primary care physicians for a truly integrated experience.

"Today's announcement is a testament to 9amHealth's dedication to redefining healthcare accessibility for our senior community," says 9amHealth's Co-CEO Anton Kittelberger. "We are excited to join forces with eternalHealth to provide their members with easy access to specialized care right from the comfort of their homes."

With 9amHealth's comprehensive care strategy, members can access specialized care regardless of their location. By aligning with plan formularies and providing alternative medication options, 9amHealth delivers the most affordable, clinically relevant treatment option. This combined approach positively impacts business-critical quality metrics like medication adherence and reducing acute instances that could otherwise lead to hospitalizations.

"We believe virtual care should play a central role in improving the lives of Medicare Advantage plan members," says Christi Baker, Director of Medical Management at eternalHealth. "With 9amHealth's expertise and comprehensive care approach, we aim to achieve better outcomes while simplifying chronic condition management. eternalHealth has chosen 9amHealth as a partner to offer a differentiated experience for our members in a crowded market."

9amHealth and eternalHealth's partnership underscores their shared commitment to reshaping the healthcare experience for more people living with chronic conditions, regardless of age.

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with businesses to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr, and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. More at www.join9am.com .

About eternalHealth

Headquartered in Boston's historic Back Bay neighborhood, eternalHealth is a women-led, run, and built Medicare Advantage company with a core mission: to provide high-quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare to those who need it most. Their unwavering dedication to preventive and chronic care management perfectly aligns with their mission of providing a comprehensive benefits package that actively works to break down barriers to care that many Medicare-eligible adults may encounter, allowing their members to live their lives to the fullest. eternalHealth offers four robust plans to Massachusetts residents of Worcester, Middlesex, Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, and Suffolk, as well as Maricopa County, Arizona, for plan year 2024. For more information about eternalHealth's plans and services, please visit www.eternalHealth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE 9amHealth