Enghouse Expands Partnership with Intertec Systems, Providing Video Collaboration and Contact Center Technologies to the Middle East

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Interactive, a leading provider of mission critical enterprise technologies, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Intertec Systems. This collaboration is set to offer a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art video collaboration, enterprise video management contact center and fleet management transportation solutions to the Middle Eastern market.

"This partnership embodies our commitment to globally expanding our channel program," said Vince Mifsud, President of Enghouse Systems. "By joining forces with Intertec Systems, we are expanding our technologies into the Middle East market through a partner that has the local presence and required know-how to succeed in this region."

Enghouse will provide Intertec Systems with an expansive range of enterprise solutions for a broad range of industry sectors such as health care, BFSI, government, retail and the courts. These solutions are centered around specific workflows, driving efficiency and productivity to new heights. They are already deployed in supreme courts, leading health care organizations in the U.S. and transportation systems in major metropolitan areas around the world.

"Our collaboration with Enghouse is a testament to our shared vision of empowering businesses in the Middle East," said Naresh Kothari, MD of Intertec Systems. "Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled video collaboration experiences that drive growth and transformation."

Key Aspects of the Enghouse-Intertec Partnership

Customized Solutions for Varied Industries: Enghouse's collaboration with Intertec will focus our video collaboration tools, catering to the distinct demands and challenges of sectors like health care, BFSI, government, retail and courts.



Cloud Conferencing & Unified Meeting Rooms: Customers will benefit from the Enghouse cloud conferencing platform and integrated meeting room systems, ensuring a smooth and engaging virtual meeting experience.



Innovation at its Best: The partnership is committed to providing customers with groundbreaking ways to connect and streamline their business processes.



Choice-Flexible Deployment: Clients can opt for on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid setups, ensuring their video collaboration tools are in sync with their specific infrastructure and operational needs.

The Consulate General of Canada in Dubai is pleased with the global success of Enghouse, a Canadian company. Consulate officials pointed to today's announcement as a strong example of Canadian innovation and R&D creating enterprise software products and strategically coupling them with regional expert partners like Intertec Systems. "It's encouraging to see that Enghouse has invested and expanded its presence in the UAE – a critical, high growth and forward-thinking technology market, and an important partner for Canada," said Tracy Reynolds, Consul General of Canada in Dubai.

About Enghouse Interactive: Enghouse Interactive (EI), a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a renowned global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. EI empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines. EI simplifies complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

About Intertec Systems: Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from sectors like public, healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com.

