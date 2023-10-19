The Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Facilitates Statewide Access to CareerPrepped

CareerPrepped and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Collaborate to Advance Skills-Based Education and Hiring in Ohio.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKnowledge, the leading provider of online talent development solutions for the career and technical education (CTE) community, announced today that the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools has facilitated statewide access to CareerPrepped for Ohio's private sector CTE community.

CareerPrepped supports Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools to advance skills-based education and hiring.

Powered by MaxKnowledge, CareerPrepped is a cutting-edge digital platform and virtual community connecting students, educators, and employers. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools that schools can integrate into their programs and services. These self-help tools have been meticulously crafted to enhance the visibility and verifiability of students' skills to potential employers, bolster their employability, and utilize artificial intelligence to automatically match their skills with live job opportunities.

"The Board has facilitated the provision of a free version of CareerPrepped's Talent Developer account for Ohio career colleges and schools. This provision was made possible through our support for the Skills to Careers Initiative, a national endeavor dedicated to fostering and advancing skills-based education and hiring. Ohio's career colleges and schools are now able to offer their students and alumni unlimited, lifelong access to CareerPrepped. We encourage all schools to take advantage of this opportunity to further assist their students in finding employment and achieving lifelong career success in a skills-based economy," said John Ware, Executive Director of the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools as a supporter of the Skills to Careers Initiative," said Dr. Amir Moghadam, CEO of MaxKnowledge. "We truly admire state agencies that are committed to supporting schools with their efforts to graduate highly successful students. By embracing this opportunity, career colleges and schools in Ohio can increase their graduate employment outcomes, while providing high quality talent to employers with verifiable skills."

The Ohio State Board's support for the Skills to Careers Initiative will provide Ohio's career educators and learners with access to CareerPrepped's innovative tools, helping to bridge the gap between education and workforce readiness, while fostering the growth of skills-based education and hiring practices across the state. Ohio employers can join CareerPrepped as industry mentors to provide feedback on learners' skill evidence and to connect with potential hires. And they will soon be able to recruit Ohio's skilled talent through CareerPrepped's skills-based candidate matching tool powered by the same AI technologies that are deployed in leading applicant tracking and human resources systems across the nation.

About CareerPrepped

CareerPrepped is a virtual platform connecting talent, talent developers and employers to enable skills-based hiring at scale. CareerPrepped helps people demonstrate their skills and continually prepare for career success. It helps educators track learners' skill acquisition and enables employers to hire based on verifiable skills. Learn more: https://www.careerprepped.com.

About Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and School

The State Board of Career Colleges and Schools monitors and regulates Ohio's private post-secondary career colleges and schools to ensure compliance with minimum standards set by Ohio Revised Code Chapter 3332. Learn more: https://scr.ohio.gov/

