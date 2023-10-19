Resecurity and Spire Solutions announce Partnership Agreement at GITEX 2023 to Deliver Identity Protection in the Middle East & Africa region

The partnership will offer a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services such as threat intelligence, vulnerability management, incident response, and managed security services, therefore, bolstering the cybersecurity landscape of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a California-based provider of advanced intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions protecting Fortune 500 globally, has recently announced a partnership with Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa region's preferred security & data partner and leading value-added distributor.

The partnership is aimed at addressing the growing challenges of cybersecurity and will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver a comprehensive solution. By integrating Resecurity's innovative threat intelligence and response capabilities with Spire Solutions' proficiency in the regional market and the local threat landscape, the partnership aims to help organizations of all sizes protect themselves against the most advanced cyber threats.

"We are excited to collaborate with Spire Solutions to bring our advanced cybersecurity capabilities to a wider audience," said Gene Yoo, the CEO of Resecurity. "Every business organization just has to be a step ahead of threat actors in this present dynamic threatscape. This cannot be achieved if they do not access top-notch solutions to achieve their cybersecurity objectives."

The solutions offered by Resecurity will feature cutting-edge threat detection capabilities, advanced threat analysis and response, and a dedicated team of security experts who will be available 24/7 to offer support and guidance. Through this partnership, Spire Solutions and Resecurity will help realize this vision and contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.

"Spire Solutions is proud to collaborate with Resecurity to offer first-class security solutions to our customers," said Sanjeev Walia, the CEO of Spire Solutions. "By leveraging Resecurity's cutting-edge threat intel and response capabilities with Spire's experience that includes consultative and fusion approach, we can boldly assure our customers of a comprehensive solution that will enable them to stay ahead of the curve."

Resecurity's expertise enables it to assist organizations in Middle East & Africa (MEA) region in mitigating current and emerging cyber threats. Resecurity's early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks allows organizations to develop a more secure digital environment and safeguard their sensitive data from theft and misuse.

Spire Solutions has exclusive distribution rights to some of the world's best-known solution providers (OEMs), providing organizations in MEA access to top-of-the-line cybersecurity solutions. This gives these organizations the ability to remain up-to-date with the rapidly-evolving cybersecurity landscape, enhancing their capacity to secure their digital assets.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

- GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

- GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

- GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is a prominent value-added distributor (VAD) and cybersecurity solution provider that operates in the Middle East & Africa region. The company specializes in providing effective solutions to current and future cybersecurity challenges and has secured exclusive distribution rights for some of the world's most reputable solution providers (OEMs).

Spire Solutions has earned a reputation for being the preferred security partner to CISOs and cybersecurity leaders in government organizations and businesses across the region, thanks to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. To achieve this, the company engages, empowers, and enables its channel partners using a range of partnership models and rewards programs. Spire Solutions' partner ecosystem includes system integrators, resellers, MSPs, MSSPs, and consulting firms.

At the heart of Spire Solutions is a thriving multinational community of highly skilled technical experts, solution architects, and business professionals. The company takes pride in this diverse and talented workforce, whose collective goal is to enhance the regional cybersecurity landscape by providing the very best solutions and services. This commitment to excellence is what sets Spire Solutions apart in a highly competitive and dynamic industry.

For more information on the partnership between Resecurity and Spire Solutions, please visit www.spiresolutions.com.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity firm that offers a comprehensive platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Their data-driven intelligence solutions are widely regarded as best-of-breed, and they are known for providing early warning identification of data breaches as well as comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, Resecurity has gained global recognition as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies, dedicated to empowering organizations to defend against even the most sophisticated cyber threats. Recently, the company was recognized as one of the top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. Security is an official member of several organizations, including Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA).

For more information on the partnership between Resecurity and Spire Solutions, please visit www.resecurity.com.

