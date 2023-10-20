Himeji Castle Greets 30th Anniversary of Its World Heritage Registration: Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving Event "Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures" Underway

Himeji Castle Greets 30th Anniversary of Its World Heritage Registration: Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving Event "Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures" Underway

- Special Website and PR Video for Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving Event Available -

HIMEJI, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 30th anniversary project of Himeji Castle being registered as a World Heritage site, Himeji City started a VR riddle-solving event from Monday, October 2, 2023, through Friday, March 8, 2024. Please check the special website and PR video.

Special website: https://himejicastlevrweb.jp/

PR Video: https://youtu.be/YLo2r1L_0LU

Not only those who love Himeji Castle, but also those who cannot easily visit the castle, can enjoy the history and culture of Himeji Castle. Himeji City will provide participants who answer a questionnaire with Himeji sweets by lottery (shipping only available in Japan).

- Event information

Event name: Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures

Host: Himeji City

Period: Monday, October 2, 2023, to Friday, March 8, 2024

Website: https://himejicastlevrweb.jp

Language: Japanese and English

Participation cost: Free

How to participate:

(1) Access the special website for Himeji Castle VR riddle-solving event with smartphone or PC.

(2) Try to solve the riddles at the event.

- Story

Participants are explorers searching for the "Phantom Treasure" of Himeji Castle written in the late father's letter. Try to solve the riddles from characters connected with Himeji Castle and find the Phantom Treasure within VR Himeji Castle.

- Characters

(From left) Kuroda Kanbei, Hashiba Hideyoshi, Princess Sen, Miyamoto Musashi, Ikeda Terumasa

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202310131041/_prw_PI1fl_2f0hZnV6.png

- Prize for participants (Certification of solving riddles / SNS icon image)

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202310131041/_prw_PI2fl_4fPt9dkf.png

X (formerly Twitter) official account: https://twitter.com/himejics_VRnazo

