OPTA GROUP ACQUIRES NUFLUX LLC AND NUPRO CORPORATION

Additions further Opta's goal to be a premier service provider.

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opta Group LLC, a portfolio company of Speyside Equity Advisers ("Speyside"), is excited to announce the acquisitions of NuFlux LLC ("NuFlux") and Nupro Corporation ("Nupro") on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Opta Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Opta Minerals Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We like these two businesses because they share our focus on customer service and value-added molten solutions." —John Dietrich, CEO of Opta Group

NuFlux, headquartered in Cortland, Ohio, provides engineered materials and products used primarily in steelmaking and foundry operations. Nupro is a world leader in designing innovative technology to solve problems unique to the metallurgical industry. The company has an office in Lewiston, New York.

"We like these two businesses because they share our focus on customer service and value-added molten solutions," says John Dietrich, CEO of Opta Group. "They add product and technology innovations that strengthen our ties to Opta customers and further our goal to be a premier service provider."

About Opta Group

Opta Group is the leading supplier of performance materials and solutions in the molten metal, infrastructure, and specialty chemical industries. The Company serves the worldwide steelmaking, metal refining, concrete and cement, and pulp and paper industries. For more information, please visit optagroupllc.com.

About Speyside Equity Advisers

Speyside is a Detroit-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market buyout transactions in the manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. Targeted portfolio companies often possess balance sheet, legal, environmental, labor, or transactional complexity. Speyside Equity focuses on creative transaction structures and is comfortable investing in carve-outs of large multinational companies, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses, bankruptcies and work-outs, and other special situations. Speyside takes an operational approach to creating value in those circumstances. Speyside has completed 30 investments. For more information, please visit speysideequityllc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opta Group LLC