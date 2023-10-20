Season of Giving: Big Blue Marble Academy's 10,000 Students Celebrate the Upcoming Holidays Through Giving Back

Preschoolers from Southeast's Leading Early Childhood Education Brand are Collecting Donations to Spread Joy Around the World and In Their Community

Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, and aftercare programs, is pleased to announce that service learning is at an all-time high with its whole child focused global curriculum.

10,000 Big Blue Marble Academy students across 61 locations around the country, and growing, are immersed in a service-learning global curriculum, making a difference as global citizens. In the 2022-23 school year, students helped raise over $250,000 and donated over 2,500 items to amazing causes through their annual Heart Projects. Since then, students have also participated in two additional projects, raising a total of nearly $50,000. Later this month, Big Blue Marble Academy officially kicks off its next big project—Season of Giving."

Starting October 30th, children across all Big Blue Marble Academy's locations are invited to participate in service learning projects focused on the joy and power of giving. As a part of the "Season of Giving," centers will collect toys and hygiene items through November 10th to donate around the world and around the corner in their local communities. For the second part of the project, little ones will experience the joy of giving from their hearts and hands through personalized acts of kindness from November 27th through December 22nd. Students are empowered to take full ownership of their contributions and have the experience of witnessing real-time reactions to their kindness.

"Service learning is at the core of the Big Blue Marble Academy curriculum and reinforces our mission to nurture little minds and grow big hearts," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We look forward to kicking off this year's 'Season of Giving' Heart Project and continue to support families in need in our local school communities and around the world."

"Giving back to those in need has always been near and dear to my heart, which is why I was drawn to Big Blue Marble Academy's unique curriculum that emphasizes global and service learning even for little ones," said Amanda Stellabotte, parent at Big Blue Marble Academy. "It is so valuable to watch my child grow into a compassionate and responsible member of the global community."



For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy and its ongoing community initiatives, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 61 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

