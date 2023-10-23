ATI to host in-person investor update on November 29

Company leaders to share insights into expanding A&D business, affirm long-term strategy

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) will host an Investor Update event from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

During this event, ATI leaders will provide new insight on the company's expanding Aerospace & Defense business and affirm long-term strategy for delivering shareholder value through growth and performance for our customers.

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023; 9 AM – 12 PM ET

Who: ATI presenters will include:

Chairman and CEO Bob Wetherbee

President and COO Kim Fields

CFO Don Newman

Where: New York Stock Exchange; 11 Wall St.; New York, NY.

The event will be simulcast via a webcast.

Our "in-person" experience will provide access for Q&A and interaction with our leadership team during and after the event.

REGISTRATION:

Register online to attend – in-person or via webcast – go to https://ir.atimaterials.com/ATIInvestorUpdate2023. Registration is also available at ATImaterials.com/investors. Following the event, a replay will be available on that site.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

