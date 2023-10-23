TCL Named to TIME World's Best Companies 2023 and Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 Lists

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, has been recently recognized as one of TIME World's Best Companies 2023 and Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 for its outstanding achievements in the areas of employee satisfaction and engagement, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG), underpinning the company's commitment to "Inspire Greatness" across every aspect of the organization and within local communities.

"We are honored to be awarded by both TIME and Forbes for our efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of our employees, facilitating steady growth as well as promoting sustainable practices – all of which speak highly of our dedication to talent development." said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Technology. "TCL will continue to improve the lives and experiences of our employees, customers and those in markets in which we operate by fostering an exciting and positive work environment, constantly refining our efforts on ESG topics."

Founded in 1981, TCL is a global tech brand in display panels, TVs, home comfort and mobile devices. The past four decades have witnessed the company's rapid growth to becoming one of the world's leading consumer electronics players with vertical integration capabilities. Today, TCL operates its 32 manufacturing bases and 48 R&D centers worldwide with products and services in over 160 countries.

Striving "to make the best use of talents", TCL focuses on consistently providing better recruitment, training, promotion, compensation and welfare programs to ensure that employees are given a safe and positive space for open discussions, learning and development. A comprehensive internal mechanism has been put in place to showcase and recognize each employee's values, strengths and contributions. In addition, with an emphasis on diversity and equal opportunity, TCL facilitates a gender-friendly workplace to support female employees' holistic wellness and combat all discrimination. In 2022, female leaders represented 20% of management positions, accounting for more than half of the total number of female employees.

Indeed, TCL's commitment towards empowering women to pursue greatness and drive change extends beyond its internal structure. Under its flagship #TCLforHer campaign, the company is utilizing sports and technology to support girls and women in unleashing their true potential in a variety of global programs. As a FIBA Global Partner, TCL participated in multiple initiatives aimed to fuel girls' interest in basketball and increase the number of female hoopers. During one of the world's largest women's sporting events this year, TCL also launched #OurBeautifulGame, an integrated marketing campaign spotlighting three prominent female figures in football and celebrating the beauty of the sport.

To TCL, greatness – whether big or small – can be made possible in every aspect of life. In an effort to create a greater and greener planet for all, #TCLGreen was introduced to strengthen TCL's green commitments and amplify its sustainability efforts in local and global communities. Over the years, the company has been actively integrating #TCLGreen concepts into all aspects of its business – from green factories to green products, green industries to green industry chains and green culture – and putting sustainable development at the heart of its strategy. In June this year, TCL officially declared its public pledge and sustainability action plan to achieve carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality in operation by 2050.

A first in its history, TCL joined fellow big brands on the prestigious list by TIME based on a comprehensive analysis conducted by Statista Inc. to identify the top performing global companies for investors, employees and the planet. Meanwhile, this marked the third consecutive year in which TCL is ranked on the Forbes listing for its positive employee satisfaction survey results, offering optimal work environment and hours, comprehensive health benefits, ample opportunities for training and advancement, as well as fair compensation and great workplace diversity.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to "Inspire Greatness". As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE TCL