Waud Capital Partners Forms New Partnership with Experienced Healthcare Executive Brad Staley

Waud Capital Partners teams up with proven industry executive to acquire and build a leading medical supply and device services company

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a leading growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has formalized an executive partnership with Brad Staley to pursue a platform investment in the medical supply and device services market. Waud Capital anticipates investing over $100 million of equity capital to support the initiative.

Waud Capital Partners (PRNewswire)

Mr. Staley is an accomplished and proven healthcare executive with more than 25 years of operating experience across the medical supply and device services continuum, with particular emphasis on specialty distribution and logistics services. He brings diverse operations expertise and a deep understanding of the global medical supply marketplace from both the manufacturer and provider perspective. Mr. Staley has successfully scaled multinational private equity-backed and publicly traded organizations through repeatable organic growth strategies as well as strategic acquisitions, creating value for shareholders.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Waud Capital to identify and build an industry-leading business in the medical supply and device services market," said Mr. Staley. "Waud Capital's executive partnership approach, dedicated ecosystem resources, and differentiated insights across the healthcare market make the firm a highly attractive partner. I look forward to evaluating opportunities and leveraging my past experiences to create value for medical professionals and their patients."

Most recently, Mr. Staley served as Chief Executive Officer of Advancing Eyecare, where he led the organization through a successful sale from one private equity sponsor to another. Advancing Eyecare is the largest specialty distributor of ophthalmic instruments in North America, serving the entire ophthalmic value chain. During his time at Advancing Eyecare, Mr. Staley drove transformational growth by expanding the suite of products and services sold to customers, increasing penetration of proprietary products, enhancing the sales and go-to-market strategy, and completing several strategic and complementary acquisitions. Prior to Advancing Eyecare, Mr. Staley held senior leadership positions with United Scope, Performance Optics, and Essilor. Mr. Staley began his career serving as a nuclear power officer for the United States Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy.

"The partnership with Brad is another example of Waud Capital's executive-first campaign approach and commitment to support proven executive leaders with a deep ecosystem of resources to execute transformative growth strategies in large, growing markets," said Kyle Lattner, a Principal at Waud Capital. "We believe in the growth opportunities across the medical supply and device services market and are thrilled about the prospects of what we can accomplish with Brad and the team we build together."

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Brad," said Mike Lehman, Vice President at Waud Capital. "He has driven successful outcomes throughout his career and brings deep industry expertise and relationships that will be invaluable during our partnership. The healthcare supply chain remains highly fragmented with significant opportunities across a variety of sub-sectors to deliver value-add solutions that ultimately empower providers to deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs."

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software & technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 440 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

Investment Professional Contacts:

Kyle Lattner, Principal

(312) 676-8404

klattner@waudcapital.com

Mike Lehman, Vice President

(312) 676-8446

mlehman@waudcapital.com

Business Development Contact:

Phil Olson, Partner – Business Development

(312) 676-8401

polson@waudcapital.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gabriel Torres, Vice President – Investor Relations

(312) 676-8431

gtorres@waudcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waud Capital Partners