Downforce Motorsports Unveils Historic Collaboration: The First-Ever Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R at SEMA 2023

LUGOFF, S.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Downforce Motorsports, your number one source for Superformance vehicles in the midwest and east coast, is unveiling the first ever GT500 crate engine powered Superformance Mk3R Cobra at the 2023 SEMA Show that brings modern performance to a classic chassis. This will set a new benchmark in the world of performance options available from Downforce Motorsports.

Downforce Motorsports, known for their deep-rooted passion for motorsports and custom spec'd Superformance Cobras and GT40s, has partnered with Superformance; celebrating its' 30th year as the number 1 name in Carroll Shelby certified Cobra replicas, and Ford Performance to create a true masterpiece that combines classic aesthetics with modern muscle.

Key Highlights of the Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R:

1. **Unprecedented Power and Performance:** Under the hood of this modernized Cobra, the Superformance Mk3R is powered by the 760 horsepower Ford GT500 crate engine, delivering jaw-dropping supercharged power and performance that will leave automotive enthusiasts in awe.

2. **Classic Design, Modern Precision:** The Cobra Mk3R retains the iconic design and spirit of the original Cobra, while benefiting from modern styling and upgrades like factory 18" wheels that enhance performance both on the street and on the track.

3. **Reliable All Around Performer:** The Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Mk3R benefits from the Ford Performance power pack and tune making it run as Ford engineers intended to, this provides a very drivable vehicle without sacrificing the raw power customers expect from the Eaton Supercharged 5.2 liter engine.

4. **Track-Ready Dynamics:** Built for enthusiasts who appreciate the thrill of the track, this Cobra Mk3R incorporates cutting-edge suspension and handling technology, making it equally at home on the racetrack as it is on the open road.

5. **Limited Edition:** Like all Downforce Motorsports custom builds, this Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R is a one-of-one, making it a rare and highly sought-after addition to any automotive collection.

"At Downforce Motorsports, we strive to push the boundaries of Superformance's offerings both in innovation and performance. The collaboration with Superformance to create the Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional vehicles that embody the perfect fusion of classic charm and modern prowess," said Dan Long, owner at Downforce Motorsports.

The Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R represents a unique blend of heritage and technology, offering a thrilling driving experience that pays homage to the iconic Cobra while embracing the latest advancements in automotive engineering.

Downforce Motorsports turned to the premier Superformance engine installer Olthoff Racing because their unsurpassed workmanship and knowledge would ensure a world class engine installation and tuning.

Automotive enthusiasts and SEMA show attendees can witness this groundbreaking creation firsthand at the Superformance booth #24877 during the SEMA 2023 show.

For more information about Downforce Motorsports and the Ford GT500 Powered Superformance Cobra Mk3R, please visit www.downforcemotorsports.com.

About Downforce Motorsports

Downforce Motorsports is a Veteran Owned Business and the leading name in the world of Superformance vehicle specification and performance. With a passion for motorsports history and a commitment to innovation, Downforce Motorsports delivers both historically accurate replicas as well as performance oriented originals built to customer specs.

Media Contact:

Dan Long

info@downforcemotorsports.com

(803) 900-0500

