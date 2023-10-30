Quanta™ to Present Highly Anticipated Real-World Evidence at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023

Trial results reinforce use clinical benefits of home hemodialysis (HHD)

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies, a medical technology company committed to making kidney care more accessible with its Quanta™ Dialysis System, today announced the presentation of real-world evidence from its Home Run™ study at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023, taking place November 2 – 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first release of clinical data from the study will be presented during the ASN poster session, "A Prospective, Multi-Center, Open-Label Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of the Quanta™ Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis."

The first release of clinical data from the study will be presented during the ASN poster session, "A Prospective, Multi-Center, Open-Label Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of the Quanta Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis." Quanta Director of Global Medical and Clinical Affairs, Kelley Gorbe, PharmD, BCMAS and Quanta Clinical Study Manager, Lisa Bismarck, MSN, RN, CCRP, will present the results on Thursday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

"This dataset is the first preview of how the Quanta Dialysis System performs in home hemodialysis (HHD) settings throughout the United States," said Dr. Paul Komenda, MHA, FRCPC, FASN, Quanta Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Medicine at the University of Manitoba. "Real-world evidence collected suggests that the device can easily be integrated into home settings for use across a variety of age groups and other demographics throughout the dialysis community."

"The results of this study further validate the simplicity of the Quanta Dialysis System," said Dr. Prashanth Kumar, Associate Nephrologist at High Desert Nephrology and Desert Cities Dialysis. "Of the thirty-two evaluable participants successfully completing the Home Run study, 93% decided to take advantage of the IDE extension to prolong use of the Quanta Dialysis System in their homes. This is extremely promising given the long-term benefits we know can be achieved with home hemodialysis."

The Quanta Dialysis System has been approved for use in the United Kingdom for home hemodialysis since 2020. The Company submitted a FDA 510(k) for home clearance in September 2023.

The commercial launch of the Quanta Dialysis System, powered by Trinal Kidney Therapy™ (TKT™) will also occur at ASN 2023. Healthcare providers in attendance can stop by Quanta booth 937 to learn more about the Quanta Dialysis System, TKT, and future clinical studies.

About Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Quanta Dialysis Technologies is committed to making dialysis accessible to every patient in every setting with its Quanta Dialysis System. As a portable device with performance comparable to larger, traditional machines, the Quanta Dialysis System is a modular and powerful solution that provides the clinical versatility needed to deliver dialysis care across multiple settings. With a simple-to-use and intuitive user interface, it is designed to be operated by a broad range of users to bring dialysis directly to patients.

The Quanta Dialysis System is commercially available in the United Kingdom for home and hospital use and in the United States, it is FDA-cleared (K210661) for use in chronic and acute care settings.

To learn more about Quanta and its products, visit quantadt.com.

