SPARKS, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you are on the jobsite, efficiency and safety are key to a successful job. Tradesmen are swinging hammers hundreds of times a week, which can cause long-term side effects and decrease overall productivity on the jobsite. That is why Crescent Tools created VibeGuard™, a revolutionary vibration-reducing technology for their new line of high-quality hammers.

Strike out Vibration with Crescent's New Line of Hammers

These hammers were designed for real world applications to increase productivity, survive tough conditions, and protect users from the side effects of long-term use. "Fatigue from using non-vibration resistant hammers is the top issue professionals see on jobsites with their current hammers," notes Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "No matter what type of trade you work in, a hammer is one of the most common tools in your bag. Since 1907, Crescent Tools has focused on providing tools that increase efficiency and usefulness."

From general purpose and framing to specialty, the new line has a hammer for every purpose. Made of top-of-the-line, proprietary materials, with unique features including a larger strike face and textured grips, these hammers will easily become a favorite on the jobsite. The new VibeGuard™ technology reduces vibrations by 70% and the optimized strike face provides a 15% larger sweet spot to prevent missed hits. With additional features like the textured fawns foot grip and a Permabond Handle Connection on the fiberglass hammers, the new line of Crescent hammers were made with comfort, productivity, and consistent heavy-duty use in mind.

The hammer line includes over ten categories, including the following:

Steel General Purpose Hammers

16 oz. VibeGuard™ Steep RIP Hammer CHSGP16 20 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel RIP Hammer CHSGP20 Steel Framing Hammers

22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled CHSFRM22 28 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled CHSFRM28 22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Smooth CHSFRS22 Steel Demo Hammers

22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Demo Hammer, Milled CHSDEM22 Fiberglass General Purpose Hammers

16 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer CHFGP16 20 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer CHFGP20 Wood Framing Hammers

22 oz. Wood Framing Hammer, Milled CHFRAM22 Axes and Hatchets

14" Fiberglass Camper's Hatchet CFHATCH20 16" Steel Camper's Hatchet CSHATCH16 26" Fiberglass Axe CFAXE26 Steel Brick Hammers

15 oz. Steel Brick Hammer CHSBK15 24 oz. Steel Brick Hammer CHSBK24 Specialty Hammers

Shingler Hammer CHSRFG28 Drywall Hammer CHSDRWL11 Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammers

2.5 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer CHFBS40 4 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer CHFBS64 Fiberglass Engineer Hammers

2.5 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer CHFENG40 4 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer CHFENG64 Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

2 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer CHFRDL32 3 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer CHFDRL48 Wood Ball Peen Hammers

16 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer CHWBP16 24 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer CHWBP24 32 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer CHWBP32







Built with revolutionary technology, Crescent Tools has a hammer for every tradesman, no matter how tough the job. Find your next hammer at The Home Depot, or your closest hardware or industrial supply store.

To learn more about the full line of hammers, visit https://www.crescenttool.com/tools/featured-tools/hammers

About Crescent® Tools

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

