2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Is A Blackout Standout

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's popular Palisade flagship SUV has added a new Calligraphy Night Edition to its 2024 lineup. The Calligraphy Night builds on the Palisade's successful range-topping Calligraphy model with a luxurious blackout theme for a uniquely sophisticated appeal. The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, which includes standard all-wheel drive, is available at Hyundai dealers now, starting at $54,935, including destination charges.
The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition adds the following content to the Calligraphy model:
Mechanical Features
- HTRAC® AWD
- Downhill Brake Control
- SNOW mode, TOW mode
- AWD Lock
Exterior Features
- Dark-tinted chrome radiator grille
- Dark-tinted chrome rear bumper garnish
- Dark-tinted rear H-logo
- Dark-tinted rear PALISADE emblem
- Gloss-black lower front and rear fascia
- 20-inch black-liquid wheels
- Black roof rails
- Dark-tinted chrome door side moldings
- Bodycolor door handles
- Dark-tinted HTRAC® liftgate badge
Exterior Color Availability
- Abyss Black
- Hyper White
Interior Features
- Dark aluminum upper console trim
- (replaces Nappa Leather seating surfaces on Calligraphy model)
- Available exclusively with black interior
