Dodge Delivers New Line of Direct Connection Crate Long Blocks, Announces Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine Available Q1 2024

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance products brand, is announcing the full Hellephant C170 Crate HEMI® Engine — the same engine that powers the 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 — will be available for purchase at DCPerformance.com starting in Q1 2024. Direct Connection is also rolling out a new series of long blocks, including the Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block, available for purchase starting in Q1 2024. (PRNewswire)

Direct Connection announces new series of long blocks, including Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block Hellcrate 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block 392 Crate HEMI Long Block 345 Crate HEMI Long Block HurriCrate Cat 3 Long Block HurriCrate Cat 1 Long Block

Second edition of Direct Connection parts catalog, with updated information on expanding Direct Connection lineup, available for digital download starting today at DCPerformance.com

Direct Connection Crate Engine offer of up to $1,000 off the purchase of a Direct Connection Crate Engine available at participating Dodge Power Brokers dealers through the end of 2023

Complete information and specifications on Direct Connection Long Blocks and Crate Engines available at DCPerformance.com

The second edition of the Direct Connection parts catalog, with updated information on the full Direct Connection lineup, is also available for digital download at DCPerformance.com starting today. The Direct Connection catalog includes product and pricing information and details on the complete Direct Connection portfolio, including recently added new crate engine products such as supercharger and transmission kits. The Direct Connection lineup encompasses modern performance, crate engines, race and vintage muscle parts.

"The Dodge Direct Connection portfolio continues to expand since its relaunch in March 2022," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "New Direct Connection Long Blocks, as well as the availability of the Direct Connection C170 Crate Engine in early 2024, join new initiatives recently announced, such as more than 20 new co-branded premium car detailing and car wash products under the Direct Connection/Jay Leno's Garage banner. Even more growth for Direct Connection is in store for 2024."

Participating Dodge Power Brokers dealerships are also now featuring a Direct Connection Crate Engine offer of up to $1,000 off the purchase of a Direct Connection Crate Engine, available through the end of 2023. For complete information on the Direct Connection Crate Engine offer, customers can visit DCPerformance.com or contact the DC Tech Line (800-998-1110) to find the nearest participating Dodge Power Brokers dealer.

New Direct Connection products available in Q1 2024 include:

Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine (part number: 68660541AA) is the engine of the world's most powerful muscle car ever built, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, and will soon be available through Direct Connection. The fully assembled Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine includes the C170 Long Block and features a new 3.0L IHI supercharger with improved intercooler, larger snout and a 3.02-inch pulley for increased boost, a 105mm throttle body with new housing, blade, shaft and geartrain, all component upgrades found in the C170 Long Block and more. MSRP: $27,695

Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block (part number: P5160620AA) includes upgrades to optimize cylinder pressure capability and to deliver maximum performance on premium or E85 fuel configurations. Capable of 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm on E85 ethanol blend, features include upgraded cylinder heads with upgraded valve guide and seat material, upgraded pistons, upgraded connecting rods with new material and revised bushing material to support increased combustion pressure, and much more. MSRP: $18,995

Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block (part number: P5160619AA) takes performance one step further, with capabilities of 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque, and includes engine assembly components from cylinder head with valvetrain, engine block with crankshaft, connecting rods, piston and ring, and camshaft and lifters, oil pump and pan, and front timing cover with harmonic balancer. MSRP: $12,995

Hellcrate 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block (part number: P5160618AA) is capable of boosting performance to 717 horsepower and 656 lb.-ft. of torque and includes engine assembly components from the cylinder head with valvetrain, engine block with crankshaft, connecting rods, piston and ring, camshaft and lifters, oil pump and pan, and front timing cover with harmonic balancer. MSRP: $9,495

392 Crate HEMI Long Block (part number: P5160617AA) offers a starting point to unlocking performance capabilities of 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque and includes engine assembly components from the cylinder head with valvetrain, engine block with crankshaft, connecting rods, piston and ring, and camshaft and lifters. MSRP: $6,995

345 Crate HEMI Long Block (part number: P5160616AA) includes engine assembly components from the cylinder head with valvetrain, engine block with crankshaft, connecting rods, piston and ring, and camshaft and lifters. The heart of the legendary 345 HEMI engine found in the 2015 and newer Dodge Challenger, the 345 Crate HEMI Long Block offers a foundation capable of unleashing 383 horsepower and 417 lb.-ft. of torque. MSRP: $4,495

HurriCrate Cat 3 Twin Turbo Crate Long Block (part number: P5160622AA) is capable of delivering up to 550 horsepower and max 531 lb.-ft. of torque at just 3,500 rpm. The HurriCrate series of crate engines employs state-of-the-art engineering and technologies that include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers for rapid response to throttle inputs, Plasma Transfer Wire Arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface, and high-pressure direct fuel injection. MSRP: $8,995

HurriCrate Cat 1 Twin Turbo Crate Long Block (part number: P5160621AA) is capable of up to 420 horsepower and 468 Ib.-ft. of torque by 2,500 rpm. The all-new Direct Connection HurriCrate Long Blocks are derived from the 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo engine. The Hurricane engine delivers more horsepower, more torque and fewer emissions than many naturally aspirated V-8 engines, offering resto-mod builders and racers a technologically advanced, high-power density crate engine solution. MSRP: $6,495

For complete information and specifications on Direct Connection Long Blocks and Crate Engines, visit DCPerformance.com.

