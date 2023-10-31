Elevate Your Stage Presence with Lightwall Powered by Twinkly: Portable, Audio-Reactive Stage Lighting for Live Indoor Performances

The extraordinary backdrop comes complete with 1,100+ LEDs, allowing users to take live performances, events, and content creation to the next level

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian-based smart lighting brand, Twinkly, today announced the release of their newest product, Lightwall - the brand new, portable backdrop LED wall that brings extraordinary energy to any live performance. Designed to be the perfect companion for live indoor performers wanting to lighten up their shows wherever they are, the 8.6 x 9-foot wall is foldable, portable, and comes complete with a staggering 1,120 RGB LED lights that can be completely customized using over 16+ million colors.

Twinkly Lightwall (PRNewswire)

Specifically crafted for live performers, musicians, content creators, and live streamers who seek to captivate their audience with breathtaking visuals, Lightwall allows performers to create mesmerizing lighting patterns, reactive displays, and real-time synchronizations using the Twinkly app. From concerts and weddings to live streams and more, Lightwall sets the stage for unforgettable moments.

"Entering the Pro Audio Market is something Twinkly has always strived to achieve, and what better way to make our mark than with a product that encompasses everything our brand stands for: innovation, customization, and portability," says Andrea Tellatin Co-Founder and CEO at Twinkly. "Lightwall is our way of putting ourselves on the map. Not only does it provide a truly unique experience for an audience, but the portability and ease of set up will allow performers the opportunity to bring a fully customized setup wherever they are. It's our hope that it becomes a staple within the music industry."

Compatible with all Twinkly products, Lightwall's fully immersive light show is controlled entirely through its LED Controller and Music Dongle, as well as Twinkly's critically acclaimed Mapping technology featured on the Twinkly app, which intuitively maps out the lights and offers limitless potential for customization. The product can also be personalized to every performer's unique taste using Screen Mirroring desktop software. With cutting-edge algorithms, the Twinkly Music dongle decodes any sound source in real time, ensuring seamless synchronization between the visuals and the music, regardless of the stage setting or music genre. The Twinkly app also offers 20 included presets or can be adjusted, mixed, and personalized to any genre.

Because time is of the essence in live shows, Twinkly engineered the Lightwall to be effortlessly transportable with a swift 10-minute setup. Everything needed is included in the box: a lightweight yet sturdy black aluminum frame, water weights for added stability, a controller, and the Twinkly Music dongle—all neatly packed in a travel-ready trolley. Its premium black textile backdrop and solid metal frame also exudes professionalism.

Because not all performances go to plan, Lightwall's IP 44 certification guarantees resistance to water and spills. For larger stages and settings, two or more Lightwalls can be connected to work as one giant digital canvas. Lightwall can also complement traditional stage lighting, or sync with any Twinkly product, allowing artists to create multi-format, multi-dimensional installations and sensorial scenes that will impress and inspire all audiences.

Currently only available in the US but coming to the EU at the end of January 2024, Lightwall can be found at partner retail stores and online at www.lightwall.com at the suggested retail price of $1,199.99.

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionised the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm maps the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customise your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit www.twinkly.com .

Twinkly Logo (PRNewswire)

