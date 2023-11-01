Anytime Fitness teaming up with Apple Fitness+ to offer members an unmatched fitness experience anytime, anywhere

Starting December 1 , Anytime Fitness memberships now include access to a free Apple Fitness+ subscription

Prospective members who try Anytime Fitness for free can get up to 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for no cost

Additionally, Apple Fitness+ users who join Anytime Fitness and sign up for at least a 13-month membership get the first 30 days at no charge

WOODBURY, Minn. and CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands, LLC (SEB), parent company to a global portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, is pleased to announce that Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness club brand, is teaming up with Apple Fitness+—an award-winning fitness and wellness service designed to be welcoming to all—to offer members an unmatched digital and in-person fitness experience.

Starting December 1, millions of current Anytime Fitness members in the U.S. and Canada will have access to an Apple Fitness+ subscription included in their membership at no additional cost.

Starting December 1, millions of current Anytime Fitness members in the U.S. and Canada will have access to an Apple Fitness+ subscription included in their membership at no additional cost. Prospective Anytime Fitness members who try Anytime Fitness for free can get a free Apple Fitness+ trial for up to three months at no cost. Additionally, Apple Fitness+ users who join Anytime Fitness and sign up for at least a 13-month membership, will get their first 30 days at no charge.

The Anytime Fitness membership offers members access to more than 5,200 Anytime Fitness club locations worldwide, across 42 countries and territories on all seven continents. The membership includes a supportive network of Anytime Fitness coaches who design personalized plans focused on training, nutrition, and recovery, all accessed and managed via the Anytime Fitness App, to help people reach their fitness and wellness goals. For the first time ever, the personalized plans within the Anytime Fitness iOS app will include an integration of Apple Fitness+ workout content for coaches to recommend to their clients.

"Every one of our members gets a personalized plan, and we're thrilled to integrate the power of Apple Fitness+ content with the Anytime Fitness App to help them further individualize the ways they achieve and sustain their goals," said Stacy Anderson, president, Anytime Fitness. "We're also excited to welcome Apple Fitness+ users who are seeking access to gyms, premium fitness equipment and expert coaches; they'll get their own individual plans for training, nutrition, and recovery to support them anytime, anywhere they need it."

"Since the beginning of Apple Fitness+, we always imagined users would enjoy it anytime, anywhere whether at home or at the gym, which is why we are so excited to offer our users and Anytime Fitness members this unmatched experience that brings together the best of digital and physical fitness," said Jay Blahnik, vice president, Fitness Technologies at Apple. "Apple Fitness+ was designed to be welcoming to all no matter where they are in their fitness journey, so whether members are looking for a supplement to their coaching through Anytime Fitness or guidance for how to get started on their fitness journey at the gym, there is something for everyone."

Apple Fitness+ offers users access to thousands of workouts and meditations, with workouts ranging from 5 to 45 minutes across 12 different types including HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, Rowing, Cycling, Yoga, and more. Users just need an iPhone to sign up and those with an Apple Watch can take their motivation to the next level with personalized, real-time metrics right onscreen. Apple Fitness+ workouts feature energizing music playlists by today's top artists all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers that can be done anytime, anywhere. Apple Fitness+ also offers inspiring audio experiences including Time to Walk and Time to Run.

"More people than ever are seeking personalized help for their physical and mental health, and we are moving with intention to expand the ways Anytime Fitness can meet them where they are," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder, Anytime Fitness and CEO, Self Esteem Brands. "Our goal is to support people around the world as they strive to live healthier lives by providing them with everything they need along the way. A personalized experience that combines Anytime Fitness access and Apple Fitness+ content is a strong step in that direction, and we are motivated to reach more people than ever and help improve their physical and mental wellbeing."

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,200 clubs in 42 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands, LLC brings together the largest health and wellness franchise brands, Anytime Fitness®, Basecamp® Fitness, SUMHIIT Fitness®, The Bar Method®, and Waxing the City®. With the mission to improve self-esteem of the world, the suite of brands that make up the Self Esteem Brands family have nearly 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands affiliates Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security provide a host of direct to consumer and franchisee support services. For more information on Self Esteem Brands please visit https://sebrands.com/.

Fitness+ Subscriber Offer:

Anytime Fitness, LLC may modify or terminate this offer at any time. Offer open to new Anytime Fitness® customers in the United States & Canada who use the Anytime Fitness app, only. Offer requires purchase of a minimum 13-month Anytime Fitness membership with payment method on file at a participating Anytime Fitness club. Offer is for zero Anytime Fitness membership dues or fees for first 30 days. If Anytime Fitness membership is not cancelled within first 30 days, fees may apply, payment card will be charged the regular monthly rate for the membership type purchased & automatically renews until cancelled, club cancellation policies and other terms and conditions will apply. Sign up at participating club. Anytime Fitness Memberships are individual & not transferable or shareable among Family Sharing Groups. See participating location for full details. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. No cash value, not valid with any other offer, no refunds or credits. Each Anytime Fitness club is independently owned and operated.

Prospects Offer:

Anytime Fitness, LLC may modify or terminate this offer at any time. Offer open to new Anytime Fitness® customers, local residents to participating locations in the United States & Canada, only. Photo ID required. Offer valid for 1 or 7 days' (as applicable) access to participating Anytime Fitness location plus up to 3 months access to Apple Fitness+SM beginning on eligible device activation. Prior Fitness+ subscribers will qualify for 2 months. Fitness+ requires a subscription & Apple ID with payment card on file. After trial ends, payment card on file will be charged $9.99/month & subscription automatically renews until cancelled. Apple may change the subscription price at its discretion, other terms & Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. Offer requires use of the Anytime Fitness mobile. Offer limited to 1 subscription per Family Sharing group, Apple IDs already associated with a trial or subscription for Fitness+ are not eligible. Valid only for Fitness+ in the United States & Canada. Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later. Fitness+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. No cash value, not valid with any other offer, no refunds or credits. Each Anytime Fitness location is independently owned & operated.

Existing Anytime Members:

Anytime Fitness, LLC may modify or terminate this offer at any time. Offer open to existing Anytime Fitness® members of participating locations in the United States & Canada, only. Offer valid for access to Apple Fitness+SM, access begins on eligible device activation & continues for 3 months. Fitness+ requires a subscription & Apple ID with payment card on file. Reactivation of the offer is required every 3 months to maintain access. If free access ends payment card on file will be charged $9.99/month & subscription automatically renews until cancelled. Apple may change the subscription price at its discretion, other terms & Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. Offer requires use of the Anytime Fitness mobile application. Offer limited to 1 subscription per Family Sharing group, Apple IDs already associated with a trial or subscription for Fitness+ are not eligible. Valid only for Fitness+ in the United States & Canada. Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later. Fitness+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. No cash value, not valid with any other offer, no refunds or credits. Each Anytime Fitness location is independently owned & operated.

