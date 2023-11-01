Emilia's at The Crescent Hotel to Serve Coastal Mediterranean-Inspired Cuisine in Fort Worth

A love letter to the Mediterranean, Emilia's celebrates the region's enchanting blend of bright, fresh flavors and warm hospitality, debuting November 2023.

FORT WORTH, Texas , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth's first luxury property, The Crescent Hotel, developed by Crescent Real Estate, will unveil its coastal Mediterranean-inspired dining venue – Emilia's - in tandem with the hotel's opening on November 8, 2023.

Emilia's name pays homage to Fort Worth's Italian sister city — Reggio Emilia — with signature flair and a vibrant, inviting ambiance, with seasonally focused menus featuring flavors and sun-kissed ingredients of the Mediterranean. Dishes like fresh crudos, house-made pastas, wood-grilled steaks and seafood are prepared simply and inspired by Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco, and imagined here by way of local, Texas ranchers and purveyors. Seamlessly blending elegance and approachability, Emilia's will take Fort Worth locals and hotel guests on a culinary journey using the best locally sourced produce and prime cuts available, delivered with a welcoming service style as if they are visiting the home of a friend in the Mediterranean.

The hotel's owner, Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate, led a world-class team to create Emilia's refreshing ambiance and energy, brought to life by Rottet Studio and with menu concepts developed by AvroKO Hospitality Group, serves as the inviting backdrop to relish in the light, bright flavors of dishes thoughtfully developed by the restaurant's Executive Chef Preston Paine. This space, with its open kitchen, seasonal patio and windows onto Fort Worth's Cultural District, is an effortless choice for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch.

"We are fortunate to have attracted world-class talent at Emilia's and look forward to sharing their expertise and the Crescent's beautiful dining room with our guests and the Fort Worth community," said John Goff, Chairman of Crescent.

Hand-crafted items on Emilia's curated menu are simply prepared and influenced by Chef Paine's international culinary experience along the Adriatic Sea and his time as a finalist on Food Network's "Ciao House." Mediterranean meets Texas with menus featuring fresh pasta made with Texas grains, fresh fish on Texas white oak and local wood-grilled steaks dry-aged in house. Guests will find large and decadent dishes have a refined sensibility – fresh, ingredient-focused and with low intervention.

Nestled just inside the main dining room and opening late November 2023, The Blue Room at Emilia's provides an elevated, sought-after dinner destination, primed for longer, more indulgent meals. A custom Brindisi Trolley invites guests to begin their experience in a special way with creative cocktails and paired tastes. Guests can enjoy traditional caviar service and shellfish towers, and items like Wagyu Beef Tartar, Creste de Gallo with blistered tomato and rock shrimp fra diavolo, and Whole Grilled Fish served tableside.

"I look forward to bringing the bright and sunny flavors of the Mediterranean to Fort Worth," said Chef Paine. "At Emilia's, I'm incorporating the techniques I learned from multi-generational chefs throughout my time competing on Ciao House to create a wide selection of authentic Coastal Mediterranean cuisine that will satisfy well-traveled visitors and culinary enthusiasts alike. The foresight, direction and passion Crescent and the Goff family has for the concept is truly inspiring, and I'm confident our guests and locals will feel that as soon as they enter the restaurant."

Taking cues from the statement wine wall, Emilia's wine collection is robust yet approachable to satisfy connoisseurs and the curious alike. In addition to the selection of world-renowned wines, patrons will delight in a variety of creative and classic cocktails with a Mediterranean twist like the Camp Boulevardier, Olive & Herb Martini, Raspberry Limoncello, and Thyme Gin and Tonic. Cocktails were created by Jamel Taggart, Director of Food & Beverage, who has over 15 years of luxury industry experience including working at Aria Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, and Omni Dallas Downtown.

Located just off the hotel lobby, locals and guests can gather at The Circle Bar, paying homage to the Fort Worth Circle, a progressive art colony that started in the 1940s. A famous work ­– called "Three Virgins, 3 Giraffes and a Turtle" – which was etched by a Circle artist serves as inspiration for restaurant logos. The Circle Bar champions the Mediterranean mood and mindset by seamlessly transitioning from morning espressos to afternoon aperitivos with a rich variety of cocktails, wines and more into the evening. Here guests will enjoy Seasonal Crudités, an Emilia's Burger and Dry-Aged Beef Tartar. In addition, Emilia's offers two private dining rooms, both featuring thoughtfully curated menus from Chef Paine.

Reservations for The Crescent Hotel, operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts, are now open for stays starting November 2023, with reservations for Emilia's Restaurant available on Resy. For more information visit thecrescenthotelfortworth.com and Emiliasfortworth.com.

