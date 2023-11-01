LUNA & MAX ARE HERE TO STAY! AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB REVEALS MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce its list of the most popular dog names of 2023.

"Choosing a name is a very personal and meaningful decision for dog owners, as dogs are an integral part of our families," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "People take great care in naming their pet and it's fun to see if the name fits the dog's personality."

According to AKC registration statistics and Canine Partners enrollments, Luna and Max once again lead the pack as the most popular girl's and boy's names of 2023, respectively. Climbing the list this year for boy's names is Charlie, which took the number two spot from Milo. Maggie rose this year to number four from number eight in 2022. Bookending the list at the bottom for girls was Stormy and Yoda for boys.

The top 10 names for 2023 were:

GIRL NAMES BOY NAMES 1. Luna 1. Max 2. Bella 2. Charlie 3. Daisy 3. Cooper 4. Maggie 4. Teddy 5. Willow 5. Milo 6. Lucy 6. Ollie 7. Bailey 7. Bear 8. Rosie 8. Rocky 9. Sadie 9. Finn 10. Lola 10. Leo

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

View original content:

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.