Orange County Partners with Aurigo Software to Streamline Right of Way and Project Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with Orange County, Florida to digitize the planning and delivery of the County's long-term Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). Aurigo's Masterworks product suite will help the agency prioritize capital projects, manage the use of local, state, and federal funds, and keep track of program performance throughout execution of the CIP. The system will also streamline key business processes in right of way management, construction management, and maintenance operations.

Orange County is located in Central Florida and is the fifth-most populous county in the State. U.S. Census data from 2020 indicates the County's population increased by 25% between 2010 and 2020 to 1.43 million residents. Orlando, the county seat, and its surrounding area is known for a thriving entertainment and tourism sector, industries specializing in aerospace engineering and computer simulation, and as a robust healthcare and life science research hub.

The County's adopted capital projects budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is $650 million and includes funding for a variety of infrastructure improvements related to transportation, public safety, utilities, and facilities such as the Orange County Convention Center. The CIP aims to deliver several important assets for Orange County residents, including new facilities for fire rescue training, animal services, and mosquito control. Road and bridge improvements, stormwater infrastructure, and new community parks are also included in the plan.

"We are excited to partner with Orange County to deliver safe, resilient infrastructure and facilities for their constituents," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Orange County is a landmark destination, both domestically and internationally, and we look forward to helping the County make the right strategic investments in land use and capital improvements leveraging the latest technologies."

Masterworks will help the County prioritize project investments and create long-range capital plans, while providing budget forecasts throughout the program's phases. The system will also manage all aspects of project delivery, including construction administration, financial management, and tracking program performance. Masterworks will help modernize the County's right of way and land management processes, including parcel management, acquisitions, negotiations, leasing, and relocations.

Enterprise-wide dashboards and reports will provide agency executives with the right data to make decisions quickly. The system will offer real-time analysis of program health, risk management, and team productivity.

The County joins several other local and regional agencies across North America using Aurigo's Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including the cities of Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, and regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. The company has seen an increase in demand from the public sector as agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

About Aurigo Software

