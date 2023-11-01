TramutoPorter Foundation Health eVillages Program Awards Grant to the African Children Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF)

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eVillages, a program of the TramutoPorter Foundation , a non-profit organization with the goal of making the world more compassionate and kind by making resources available to individuals and communities in need, is proud to announce a Grant to the African Children Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) for the secondary education of five children.

TramutoPorter Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/TramutoPorter Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Health eVillages makes educational grant to African Children Aid Education and Development Foundation for five children.

The ACAEDF is a leading nonprofit and nongovernmental organization that actively advocates for the protection of children against child stigmatization and other forms of abuse in Nigeria. Founded in 2014, the Foundation has rescued, rehabilitated, and transitioned 224 children. Currently the ACAEDF houses 91 children, as well as several children who are under their Home-based Care support. David Umem, Founder and CEO says, "To effectively rehabilitate and reintegrate these children back to the larger society and to ensure a sustainable future for them, we have identified and prioritized education as the most powerful tool. We are grateful to partner with Health eVillages and the TramutoPorter Foundation, as they are providing scholarships that will fund the tuition and study materials for these children."

"David's vision for a more kind and compassionate world aligns perfectly with the goals and charter of Health eVillages and the TramutoPorter Foundation," said Donato Tramuto, founder of the Health eVillages Program. "The ACAEDF shared particularly compelling stories of abandoned deaf children, thought by their parents to have been cursed by witchcraft. These stories touch me deeply, as I have lived with this same handicap around hearing loss."

Health eVillages was founded in 2011 by Tramuto following his uncovering that in our lifetime, one billion people will go to their graves prematurely because they do not have access to a health care worker. Since the time of its launch, Health eVillages has been involved with more than 6 countries to advance access to healthcare and education.

Interested in learning more about ACAEDF, visit https://www.acaedf.org

For more information on the Health eVillages Program and the TramutoPorter Foundation, please visit www.healthevillages.org or www.tramutofoundation.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TramutoPorter Foundation