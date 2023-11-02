Quantiphi, AWS Named 'Rising Star' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering services and platform company today announced it has been recognized as a Rising Star in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Analytics and Machine Learning in the U.S.

Among the 62 companies evaluated by ISG, Quantiphi is one of 31 companies that both met the criteria for inclusion in this quadrant and one of only two companies named a "Rising Star."

Quantiphi AWS Global Leader Jim Keller said the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ recognizes companies that show significant growth and are strong challengers due to their robust portfolios and market experience.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Rising Star for AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning is confirmation of the steadfast and deep partnership that exists between Quantiphi and AWS," Keller said. "Over the past six years, as a premier-tier system integrator (SI) partner, we have deployed custom industry solutions on AWS in a commitment to 'solve what matters' for our customers, helping them drive innovation, increase efficiencies and reduce operational costs."

In the report , Quantiphi was recognized for delivering "industry-specific and contextually-rich Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) solutions that solve clients' real operational and business process problems." Quantiphi was also described as having industry-leading data and technology skills, knowledge of complex domains and more than 1,000 AWS-approved professionals who offer "end-to-end AWS technology stack to enterprises across the industry verticals."

" Quantiphi offers best-in-class technology talents and domain knowledge plus AWS services to solve complex data analytics and machine learning challenges in large and highly regulated verticals," ISG Research Lead Analyst, Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay said.

