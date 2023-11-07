CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Record Revenue, Backlog, Gross Profit and Cash Flow Dollars
Company Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook and Introduces 2024 Guidance
DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Highlights for the Quarter(1)
- Orders of $145.5 million, up 43 percent; Record backlog of $394.0 million, up 42 percent
- Revenue of $149.4 million, up 38 percent; Net income of $3.3 million, up 74 percent; Non-GAAP net income of $7.6 million, up 7 percent
- Gross profit of $43.1 million, up 33 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million, up 64 percent
- GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.09, compared to $0.06; Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.22, compared to $0.20
(1)
All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated.
Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
"Our third quarter results reflect the strong execution our global teams continue to demonstrate as we solve our diverse customers' critical needs in industrial air, industrial water, and the energy transition. We delivered several impressive records including the highest revenue, gross profit, and cash flow dollars of any quarter in the company's history. I want to thank the team for successfully completing the acquisition of Kemco Systems in the quarter, which is an excellent addition to the leadership position we continue to build in the industrial water markets," said CECO's Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason. "Our teams continue to work through supply chain challenges and negative mix, which impacted our gross margins in the quarter, but adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was up over 150 basis points versus the prior year. We closed the quarter with a record $394 million in backlog, setting us up for a strong finish to 2023 and a great start to 2024."
Third quarter operating income was $7.9 million, up $5.1 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $12.8 million, up $5.5 million versus $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $3.3 million in the quarter, up $1.4 million compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $7.6 million, up $0.5 million compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million was up $5.9 million versus $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow in the quarter was $28.5 million, up $28.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.
"Record third quarter results were a continuation of our strong recurring performance for well over a year now. On a trailing-twelve-month basis ("TTM"), our revenues are up 27 percent and Adjusted EBITDA is up 33 percent when compared to the year-over-year TTM basis. And, with a TTM book-to-bill ratio of 1.2, we have been building our backlog for sustainable growth," added Gleason.
Company Financial Outlook: Raises 2023 Full Year and Introduces Full Year 2024
The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance to reflect revenue between $525 and $550 million, up approximately 25% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA between $55 and $57 million, up approximately 33% year over year. The updated expected full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are compared to the previous outlook, provided in September, for revenues to exceed $525 million and adjusted EBITDA to exceed $55 million.
The Company also introduced its full year 2024 guidance of $575 to $600 million in revenue, up 10% year over year, at the midpoint; and its expected adjusted EBITDA to be $65 to $70 million, up approximately 21% year over year, at the midpoint. Free cash flow is expected to be 50% to 70% of the full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range.
"We are increasing our 2023 guidance, for the fourth quarter and full year, which reflects the confidence we have in our visibility including our record backlog, our strong sales pipeline, and our team's outstanding execution driving performance across each of our acquisitions. We are also pleased to be able to share our current expectations for the upcoming year 2024 – which highlight sustainable double-digit top-line and continued bottom-line growth," concluded Gleason.
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally by providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,583
$
45,522
Restricted cash
753
1,063
Accounts receivable, net
112,433
83,086
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
64,856
71,016
Inventories, net
37,911
26,526
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,266
12,174
Prepaid income taxes
6,583
1,271
Total current assets
285,385
240,658
Property, plant and equipment, net
25,010
20,828
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
13,849
11,373
Goodwill
209,825
183,197
Intangible assets – finite life, net
52,340
35,251
Intangible assets – indefinite life
9,514
9,508
Deferred income taxes
801
829
Deferred charges and other assets
3,333
3,077
Total assets
$
600,057
$
504,721
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
4,726
$
3,579
Accounts payable
94,236
73,407
Accrued expenses
44,154
33,791
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
54,209
32,716
Notes payable
2,500
—
Income taxes payable
3,473
3,207
Total current liabilities
203,298
146,700
Other liabilities
14,652
15,129
Debt, less current portion
135,273
107,625
Deferred income tax liability, net
7,591
8,666
Operating lease liabilities
9,101
8,453
Total liabilities
369,915
286,573
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,811,077 and
347
344
Capital in excess of par value
253,613
250,174
Accumulated loss
(10,266)
(19,298)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,251)
(17,996)
Total CECO shareholders' equity
225,443
213,224
Noncontrolling interest
4,699
4,924
Total shareholders' equity
230,142
218,148
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
600,057
$
504,721
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
149,390
$
108,414
$
391,134
$
306,225
Cost of sales
106,269
75,988
273,303
215,696
Gross profit
43,121
32,426
117,831
90,529
Selling and administrative expenses
30,439
25,166
86,082
66,806
Amortization and earnout expenses
1,968
2,039
5,988
4,939
Acquisition and integration expenses
1,386
1,287
2,210
3,827
Executive transition expenses
1,258
1,161
1,417
1,161
Restructuring expenses
217
—
217
73
Income from operations
7,853
2,773
21,917
13,723
Other (expense) income, net
(216)
1,276
(670)
2,754
Interest expense
(3,340)
(1,569)
(9,498)
(3,489)
Income before income taxes
4,297
2,480
11,749
12,988
Income tax expense
585
314
1,577
3,287
Net income
3,712
2,166
10,172
9,701
Noncontrolling interest
382
223
1,140
579
Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.
$
3,330
$
1,943
$
9,032
$
9,122
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.06
$
0.26
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.06
$
0.26
$
0.26
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
34,771,742
34,455,657
34,612,163
34,791,129
Diluted
35,301,429
34,871,313
35,215,843
35,035,041
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
10,172
$
9,701
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,769
7,609
Unrealized foreign currency (loss) gain
(138)
2,525
Fair value adjustment to earnout liabilities
296
—
Earnout payments
—
(1,007)
Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment
43
(7)
Debt discount amortization
271
279
Share-based compensation expense
3,096
2,859
Bad debt expense
154
823
Inventory reserve expense
526
115
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(25,961)
(15,772)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
6,006
(4,846)
Inventories
(10,395)
(4,620)
Prepaid expense and other current assets
(8,228)
(1,900)
Deferred charges and other assets
(268)
2,311
Accounts payable
21,162
13,050
Accrued expenses
7,868
4,598
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
19,330
6,567
Income taxes payable
261
(51)
Other liabilities, net
(3,473)
(2,538)
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,491
19,696
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(5,511)
(2,367)
Net proceeds from sale of assets
—
7
Net cash paid for acquisitions
(48,102)
(44,900)
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,613)
(47,260)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on revolving credit lines
94,200
73,600
Repayments on revolving credit lines
(63,200)
(35,900)
Borrowing on long-term debt
—
11,000
Repayments of long-term debt
(2,478)
(2,294)
Deferred financing fees paid
—
(130)
Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions
(1,247)
—
Payments on finance leases and financing liability
(680)
(444)
Earnout payments
(1,496)
—
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options
1,435
169
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(1,364)
(1,201)
Common stock repurchased
—
(6,558)
Net cash provided by financing activities
25,170
38,242
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
703
(6,459)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,751
4,219
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
46,585
31,995
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
48,336
$
36,214
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
8,531
$
3,239
Income taxes
$
8,633
$
3,566
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(in millions, except ratios)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
7.9
$
2.8
$
21.9
$
13.7
Operating margin in accordance with GAAP
5.3
%
2.6
%
5.6
%
4.5
%
Amortization and earnout expenses
2.0
2.0
6.0
4.9
Acquisition and integration expenses
1.4
1.3
2.2
3.8
Executive transition expenses
1.3
1.2
1.4
1.2
Restructuring expenses
0.2
—
0.2
0.1
Non-GAAP operating income
$
12.8
$
7.3
$
31.7
$
23.7
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.6
%
6.7
%
8.1
%
7.7
%
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(in millions, except share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
3.3
$
1.9
$
9.0
$
9.1
Amortization and earnout expenses
2.0
2.0
6.0
4.9
Acquisition and integration expenses
1.4
1.3
2.2
3.8
Executive transition expenses
1.3
1.2
1.4
1.2
Restructuring expenses
0.2
—
0.2
0.1
Foreign currency remeasurement
0.8
2.5
(0.1)
2.5
Tax benefit expense of adjustments
(1.4)
(1.8)
(2.4)
(3.1)
Non-GAAP net income
$
7.6
$
7.1
$
16.3
$
18.5
Depreciation
1.2
0.9
3.5
2.7
Non-cash stock compensation
1.2
1.1
3.1
2.9
Other (income) expense
(0.6)
(3.8)
0.8
(5.3)
Interest expense
3.3
1.6
9.5
3.5
Income tax expense
2.0
2.1
4.0
6.4
Noncontrolling interest
0.4
0.2
1.1
0.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15.1
$
9.2
$
38.3
$
29.3
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.06
$
0.26
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.06
$
0.26
$
0.26
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.47
$
0.54
Diluted
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.46
$
0.53
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
30.1
$
1.0
$
29.5
$
19.7
Earnout payments (within operating activities)
—
—
—
1.0
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(1.6)
(0.9)
(5.5)
(2.4)
Free cash flow
$
28.5
$
0.1
$
24.0
$
18.3
NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as we believe that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to better compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.
Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP measures presented on a forward-looking basis were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts. The GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.
