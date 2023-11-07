FALLing in Love: New Menu Items Bring Trending Flavors, New Cocktails to East Coast Wings + Grill Locations

Family-Friendly, Casual Dining Brand Celebrates Change of Seasons with Tasty Additions to Food & Beverage Menus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full-service and family-dining restaurant renowned for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indexes, unveiled today a plethora of new food options in addition to new cocktail creations for guests.

ECW+G Logo (PRNewswire)

Building off its robust menu that includes fan-favorites like award-winning wing flavors, delectable burger creations and unique flatbread options, ECW+G is tapping into popular flavors to give guests more of the craveable items they love. As of late October, guests can enjoy the new food and drinks options at one of the many ECW+G locations nationwide.

"East Coast Wings + Grill is known for both its bold, unique flavors and innovative menu items and our new fall lineup is no different," said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. "We are very excited to debut these delicious items to our loyal guests and we are confident that we will create new lifelong fans through the unique culinary experience people have come to know and love about our brand."

ECW+G's new fall food items include:

Street Corn Cobettes : Eat it like a rib. Tender crisp corn cobettes served with a Tajin® based aioli drizzle and topped with parmesan cheese.

The Big Dill Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties stacked with fried pickle chips, Thousand Island, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and crisp lettuce. Served with your choice of crispy ale-battered French fries, sliced potato chips or tater tots. Sweet Kickin' Polynesian Hot Honey Tajin®



In addition to the new food items, the brand is launching six new cocktails – two new signature creations and four featured drinks:

Spicy Margarita - Spice it up with this cool margarita – Cucumber and Jalapeño tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, sour mix with a Tajin® rim and fresh jalapeño slices.



ECW+G Punch™ - Sip on some Hawaiian flavor - vodka, whiskey, amaretto, triple sec, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice.

Bourbon Bog - Sipping on flavor – bourbon, triple sec, cranberry juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters and topped with Starry



Electric Blue – It's electric - vodka, blue curacao, blueberry syrup, lemonade



Melon Chill – Bring the chill - watermelon vodka, coconut rum, triple sec, lemonade, grenadine and topped with Starry



Nutty Old Fashioned – Let's get nutty - bourbon, Frangelico, bitters

The four featured cocktails were created by ECW+G's own North Carolina bartenders. The cocktail that sells the most between now and April 2024 will be deemed the winner, earning the creator a $2,500 cash prize. Known for its high-quality wings that come in over 50+ flavors and 7 heat indexes, ECW+G offers guests a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere to bring the family, enjoy a game, or pick up convenient carry-out options.

ECW+G will also be running a Veteran's Day special at participating locations which will give veterans and those currently serving our country the opportunity to receive a free meal on Saturday, November 11th. The meal choices include five boneless wings + a side, five bone-in wings + a side, cheeseburger + a side or ECW+G Buffalo Chicken Salad. Side options include crispy ale-battered French fries, tater tots, or freshly sliced potato chips and all meals include a soda fountain drink or tea.

These new offerings are a direct byproduct of ECW+G's thoughtful and responsive menu strategy, supported by three pillars: food quality, profits and guest preferences. In fact, the franchise actively hosts food focus groups monthly to garner feedback from its loyalty members. These guests taste test a variety of menu options and provide constructive feedback on which potential offerings should be added to the menu. Additionally, ECW+G dedicates a significant amount of time, money and resources to ensure its menu innovation prioritizes food quality while also minimalizing costs for franchisees.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot-on Restaurant Business Magazine's "Future 50" list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill