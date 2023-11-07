iCreditWorks Announces Dennis Kelly, former President of Greensky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor for Its Innovative Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

Dennis Kelly, most recently President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, appointed as Senior Executive Advisor to support iCreditWorks and its multi-sector growth strategy.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest growing fintech platforms in the United States, announced today the appointment of Dennis Kelly, most recently the President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor. With over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare delivery systems, consumer finance, and "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) lending, Kelly will advise iCreditWorks Executive management on its continued efforts to optimize the Platform in the dental and adjacent healthcare verticals.

"iCreditWorks' mission of reinventing POS finance is fueled by insights shared by experts like Dennis," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "I welcome his deep experience, broad resources, and insights to help shape the continued expansion of the business."

Kelly's experience as President of Greensky Patient Solutions will help the Company navigate the increasingly competitive landscape and drive the continued expansion of its commercial offering.

"The iCreditWorks Platform, featuring its native mobile App, is the most advanced that I've ever seen," said Kelly. "The Company's commitment to building a world-class, consumer-first organization is well positioned for scale."

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing.* The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey. To learn more about the Company. please visit www.icreditworks.com.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

Rich Groves

SVP - Professional Affairs

(201) 450-4268

rich.groves@icreditworks.com

