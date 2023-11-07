Primer Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Primer's cutting-edge AI products readily available for DoD procurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, Inc an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Primer (PRNewswire)

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Primer's AI platforms Primer Delta and Primer Command enable leaders, operators, researchers and analysts to access and analyze their unstructured data sources to make better informed and more confident decisions faster. These AI solutions offer strategic analysis and real time threat detection and are now readily awardable through a variety of contracting vehicles and pathways. DoD entities interested in procuring Primer's AI solutions are encouraged to work with their respective contracting officials. Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets.

"We are proud to partner with Tradewinds to offer our cutting-edge AI solutions to our warfighters", said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "With our solutions available on the Tradewinds Marketplace, more national security and military organizations will get immediate access to secure, AI-powered innovation that provides the U.S. with a critical competitive advantage."

Primer's Tradewinds video, Primer Delta, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents practical use cases in which the company demonstrated how Primer's proprietary machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology can be a force multiplier to speed up the intelligence and decision cycle. Primer was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindai.com.

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit https://primer.ai/.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primer