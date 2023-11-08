Target, CVS, Rite Aid, and Other Manufactures Under Investigation by the FDA for Selling Potentially Unsafe Eye Care Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP has launched an investigation into Target, CVS, Rite Aid, and other manufacturers after federal health officials advised consumers to stop using more than two dozen over-the-counter eye care products because of a potential risk of eye infection that may lead to partial vision loss or blindness.

On October 27, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement flagging 28 over-the-counter eye care products. These products include eyedrops and gels made by CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target up&up and Velocity Pharma.

The alert was issued after investigators found unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant, according to the news release from the FDA. Bacterial tests came back positive from critical drug production areas in the plant, which the agency did not immediately identify. Unsanitary eye care products are a cause for significant concern because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses.

The 28 Eye Care Products Under Investigation by the FDA include:

Retailer/Label: CVS Health

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Retailer/Label: Leader (Cardinal Health)

Eye Irritation Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)

Dry Eye Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (single)

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (twin pack)

Dry Eye Relief 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)

Retailer/Label: Rugby (Harvard Drug Group)

Lubricating Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)

Retailer/Label: Rite Aid

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml

Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Retailer/Label: Target

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)

Retailer/Label: Velocity Pharma LLC

Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)

Retailer/Label: Walmart

Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL

