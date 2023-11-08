TGI Fridays is raising its bar to unprecedented heights by innovating and expanding its bar offerings, including introducing unique flavor combinations, advanced culinary techniques, and on-trend beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic offerings.

The "Claus for Celebration" holiday cocktail menu features 14 new seasonal sips that pair perfectly with the brand's culinary lineup of Holiday Combos.

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, TGI Fridays® is helping fans get into the holiday spirit – literally. Introducing its all-new holiday cocktail menu, Claus for Celebration, TGI Fridays is going back to its bar roots with an expansive list of elevated and creative cocktails for Fridays™ fans to sip on all season long.

TGI Fridays® Introduces a Newly Revamped Beverage Program Featuring 14 Innovative Cocktails for the Holidays (PRNewswire)

A pioneer of the modern-day bar experience, TGI Fridays is rejuvenating its cult cocktail days of the '80s and '90s by raising its bar to heights unprecedented in the casual dining category. The bar's rejuvenation is on full display with the brand's innovative, new holiday menu which features 14 cocktails and mocktails that capture the spirit of celebration and seasonal indulgence.

Carefully curated by TGI Fridays' team of culinary and beverage experts, the Claus for Celebration menu brings next level presentation and quality to its cocktails with fresh-squeezed juices and syrups made in-house as well as visual elements like torched cocktail toppers that add more texture and flavor to each sip. With the new assortment, the brand is also expanding its non-alcoholic offerings, including spirited and non-alcoholic takes on a margarita. The menu caters to seasonal drinkers of all stripes with exciting beverages including:

Henny Sweater Weather : A chilled house-mulled cider made with Hennessy V.S Cognac.

Spruced Up Spritz : A vivid green sip mixing Hendrick's, Midori, La Marca Prosecco, and seltzer.

The Flying Reindeer : Bring the energy with Bacardi Rum, Midori, agave, citrus, and Red Bull Red Watermelon.

Chilled Cocoa : A cool spin on hot cocoa, this non-alcoholic sip features chilled Ghirardelli cocoa, torched whipped vanilla foam, and graham cracker.

Spiced & Spiked Cider : Mt. Gay Eclipse Rum is mixed with house-mulled cider, a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise, and clove for a festive sip. Plus, this cider is served in a limited-edition Claus for Celebration collectible mug * (Mug also available with non-alcoholic Spiced Cider)

Skrewed Up S'mores : Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, DeKuyper Crème de Cocoa, and chilled Ghirardelli cocoa are mixed and topped with torched whipped vanilla foam and a graham cracker for the ultimate holiday treat.

Peppermint Christmas in Jalisco : Feel the mint chill with Patron Silver, chilled Ghirardelli cocoa, whipped vanilla foam, and peppermint.

Triple Berry Sleigh Ride Shooter : Smirnoff Vodka, blackberry, cranberry, lemon, and strawberry sugar are combined for the merriest of sips.

Star Anise Old Fashioned : Stay true to the classics with this Bulleit Bourbon and house-made star anise simple syrup old fashioned.

Uncle Nearest's Winter Sour : Notes of blood orange, herbs, and rosemary elevate this spin on a whiskey sour.

Blackberry Long Island Iced Tea : Brighten your spirits with a fruity sip combining Skyy Vodka, Cruzan Aged Light Rum, New Amsterdam Gin, Christian Brother's Brandy, fresh blackberries, agave, and citrus.

Pumpkin Spiced Espresso-tini : An autumnal take on a trending classic mixes Absolut Vodka, Frangelico, pumpkin, and Owen's Nitro Espresso.

Naughty Blood Orange Margarita : Raise your glass with this elevated, citrusy take on the classic margarita.

Nice Blood Orange Margarita : No alcohol? No problem! Fresh, bright, and citrus notes take center stage in this non-alcoholic beverage featuring Spiritless Jalisco 55.

The brand's holiday cocktail menu is just one piece of Fridays' larger bar reinvention. Leveraging consumer insights, trending flavors, and strategic partners, Fridays undertook a deep dive into consumer drink preferences to create a menu that meets the variety and flavor needs of all its Guests – ranging from sweet and fruity to spicy and earthy, from spirits to seltzer and non-alcoholic offerings. The revamped bar list provides Guests with the on-trend sips they want through partnerships with awarded, new, and rising brands like Uncle Nearest, Spiritless, Howler Head, WESAKE, and Happy Dad – bringing even more fun and flavor to the bar.

"At Fridays, we're all about creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fun-loving Guests, and whether bar hopping or stopping in for dinner and drinks, we want to ensure there are unique and appealing offerings that can be enjoyed by our wide variety of Guests," said Tiffany Wilburn, Senior Vice President, Marketing at TGI Fridays. "The Claus for Celebration menu and our full bar revamp will do just that. With delicious seasonal offerings on the menu, we're excited for Guests to come in and get 'That Fridays Feeling™' throughout the holidays."

Pairing perfectly with any sip on the menu, TGI Fridays is also serving up three all-new Holiday Combos. A seasonal twist on the fan-favorite Grilled & Sauced menu, each Holiday Combo includes two sauced-up, mouth-watering proteins served with the Guests' choice of two sides. Perfect to enjoy all season long, the crave-worthy combos include:

NEW Spiked Orange Glaze made with Hennessy Combo: New York Strip and Crispy Shrimp with Spiked Orange Glaze made with Hennessy V.S Cognac, orange, and garlic for a sweet and sticky sauce.

NEW Korean Red Chile Combo: Served with Chicken and Crispy Shrimp and covered with the bold and spicy Korean Red Chile sauce, this garlic and citrus-forward sauce is garnished with sesame seeds, crushed chili flakes, and parsley.

Crispy Whiskey Combo: A Fridays menu classic, this Half-Rack double-basted pork Big Ribs and Crispy Fried Shrimp is served with the fan-favorite sweet and savory Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

As a holiday bonus, TGI Fridays is giving Fridays Rewards® members the gift of more points. From December 1 – December 31, Fridays Rewards members who order a Holiday Combo will receive 2x the rewards points. For Guests on the lookout for the perfect venue to host larger gatherings, TGI Fridays is offering 15% off party packages booked by November 27.**

To get a taste of the Holiday Combos and a sip of Fridays' ultimate bar revamp, fans can visit Fridays.com to find a restaurant, start an order online, and stay in the know on the latest TGI Fridays menu offerings.

*Claus for Celebration mugs available at participating locations starting 11/20 while supplies last.

**Valid for 15% off any party package when you host your party at Fridays (excluding tax). Must be booked by 11/27/23. Valid for dine-in only at participating non-airport Fridays™ locations. Excludes alcoholic beverages. No cash value. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid in conjunction with any other coupon, promotion or discount. Offer valid in U.S. only.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™", a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 51 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

TGI Fridays Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGI Fridays