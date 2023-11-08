Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Retirement Advisory Group, a Hybrid RIA With Over $150 Million in Client Assets

The addition of Retirement Advisory Group marks the 15th location in Wealth Enhancement Group's home state of Minnesota and its 13th acquisition this year.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $68.3 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Retirement Advisory Group, a hybrid RIA with one location in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The team of three financial advisors and two employees, led by founder Terry Kerber, will bring approximately $150 million in assets under management.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We're grateful that Retirement Advisory Group decided to join Wealth Enhancement Group. The team will be able to take advantage of additional resources and support as their business continues to grow. Both of our firms are focused on putting clients and their families in the best position to achieve their financial goals."

Since 1992, Retirement Advisory Group has been a family firm looking to help families with their retirement needs. The firm provides asset management, wealth management, financial planning, and generational wealth transfer services to pre-retirees and retirees.

Terry Kerber, founder of Retirement Advisory Group, said, "Our goal is to exceed our clients' expectations and provide first-class service. We bring a family-owned, personalized approach to each and every one of our clients and value each relationship we have. We look forward to being able to offer additional services to our clients through the partnership with Wealth Enhancement Group, and we know they will set us, and our clients, up well for future success."

The addition of Retirement Advisory Group adds another office location to the Twin Cities area where Wealth Enhancement Group's national headquarters is located, increasing the number of offices in the state of Minnesota to 15.

"The team at Retirement Advisory Group has built strong connections with its clients over the past 30 years," said Jim Cahn, Chief Investments and Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "We are excited to bring them on board and know they will be a valuable addition to our firm."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. Retirement Advisory Group had approximately $150 million in client assets as of June 29, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Retirement Advisory Group assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $68.3 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

