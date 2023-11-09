2U Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Results for Third Quarter 2023 compared to Third Quarter 2022
- Revenue decreased 1% to $229.7 million
- Degree Program Segment revenue was flat at $137.6 million
- Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 3% to $92.1 million
- Net loss was $47.4 million, or $0.58 per share
Non-GAAP Results for Third Quarter 2023 compared to Third Quarter 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12% to $28.6 million; a margin of 12%
- Adjusted net loss was $12.1 million, or $0.15 per share
"Our edX platform uniquely positions us to capitalize on the demand shift to more skill-based courses and the advancements in technology, including AI, with our diverse portfolio of offerings," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 2U. "We believe 2U will benefit from the meaningful long-term tailwinds from this shift in demand and our transition to a platform company. We remain committed to our platform strategy and its impact on students, university partners, and shareholders. While our third quarter results did not meet our expectations, there are bright spots in our return to profitable growth."
"Our ongoing strategic initiatives are strengthening our business by re-aligning and refining our program offerings to better fit within our platform strategy—positioning us for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth," added Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer of 2U. "We are confident that these initiatives, along with a continued focus on improving operational efficiency across the business, will generate improved adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow going forward."
Discussion of Third Quarter 2023 Results
Revenue for the quarter totaled $229.7 million, a 1% decrease from $232.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment was flat and included $25.8 million of revenue from portfolio management activities related to the mutually negotiated exit of certain degree programs. Portfolio management activities typically result in current period revenue recognition of the fees paid by university clients, which the company typically collects over 12 to 24 months. Average revenue per full course equivalent ("FCE") enrollment increased by 26%, primarily driven by the revenue acceleration from fees received in connection with portfolio management activities. This increase was offset by a 21% decrease in FCE enrollments, primarily driven by portfolio management and the impact of our transition to a new marketing framework in mid-2022. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $2.9 million, or 3%, primarily due to lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 18% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.
Costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $256.6 million, a 24% decrease from $336.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2022 included $79.5 million of non-cash impairment charges in our Alternative Credential Segment, for which the company did not have a corresponding expense this quarter. The remaining decrease of $0.3 million was primarily driven by a $9.0 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense, partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in paid marketing costs and a $2.5 million increase in restructuring charges.
As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $53.9 million, a decrease of $128.7 million from $182.6 million as of December 31, 2022, driven by the $187.0 million term loan repayment and the January 2023 refinancing. Cash used in operations was $17.5 million, cash used in investing activities was $36.6 million and cash used in financing activities was $73.5 million. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $31.9 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 compared to adjusted unlevered free cash flow of $11.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.
Business Outlook
The company updated its guidance provided on August 8, 2023 as follows:
- Revenue to range from $965 million to $990 million, representing growth of 1.5% at the midpoint, including expected revenue of $80 million in the fourth quarter related to portfolio management activities;
- Net loss to range from $250 million to $240 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA to range from $165 million to $175 million, representing growth of 36% at the midpoint.
Based on executed portfolio management activities and the company's expectations for additional portfolio management activities in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects cash from portfolio management to be approximately $145 million over the next 12 to 24 months. We believe this cash will provide flexibility to launch new programs, invest in growth areas, and strengthen the company's balance sheet. In addition, the company reduced headcount in the third quarter by 12%, resulting in an expected annualized cost savings of $55 million.
The company is in active discussions with noteholders to refinance its convertible notes to address impending maturities and strengthen its balance sheet, and aims to have a successful transaction in the near term.
Business Highlights
- Existing program takeover of Maryville University's online catalog of 28 undergraduate degrees and 11 graduate degrees
- The University of Cape Town - three new one-year graduate diplomas in marketing, public sector accounting, and sports management
- King's College London - Master of Professional Studies
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences - Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a Master of Science in Biomanufacturing and Bioprocessing
- Emerson College - Master of Marketing
- Hawai'i Pacific University - four master's degrees in data science, cybersecurity, social work and educational leadership
- Added 12 new professional certificate programs with King's College London in the fields of law, technology, business, and healthcare
- Entered into a new strategic partnership with Verizon to accelerate skill-building for in-demand careers through the Verizon Skill Forward initiative
- Expanded a strategic partnership with Degreed to broaden enterprise access to edX offerings
- Added 159 new edX courses from 49 unique institutions
- Added new edX members, including Escola do Caos, Integrative Mental Health University, Institute of Product Leadership, International Compliance Association (ICA), New England Medical Innovation Center, Qualtrics, The External Studies Institute, and Xccelerate
Non-GAAP Measures
To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, and certain non-ordinary cash payments. The company defines adjusted unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow less cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described above may not be applicable in any given reporting period and may vary from period to period.
The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.
The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 81 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:
- trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;
- the company's ability to maintain minimum recurring revenues or other financial ratios through the maturity date of its amended term loan facilities;
- the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;
- the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;
- the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;
- the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;
- the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;
- the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;
- the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its offerings;
- the company's ability to acquire new clients and expand its offerings with existing university clients;
- the company's ability to strategically exit certain programs that no longer align with its business objectives;
- the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;
- the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability and address impending maturities;
- the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indentures governing its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030 and the credit agreement governing its revolving credit facility;
- the company's ability to implement its platform strategy and achieve the expected benefits;
- the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;
- the company's ability to execute its growth strategy, including internationally and growing its enterprise business;
- the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;
- the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;
- the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;
- the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;
- potential changes in laws, regulations or guidance applicable to the company or its university clients;
- the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;
- the impact and cost of stockholder activism;
- the potential negative impact of the significant decline in the market price of the company's common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets;
- the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;
- the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and
- other factors beyond the company's control.
These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.
2U, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 41,141
$ 167,518
Restricted cash
12,710
15,060
Accounts receivable, net
113,202
62,826
Other receivables, net
29,196
33,813
Prepaid expenses and other assets
37,722
43,090
Total current assets
233,971
322,307
Other receivables, net, non-current
18,388
14,788
Property and equipment, net
42,387
45,855
Right-of-use assets
65,292
72,361
Goodwill
712,644
734,620
Intangible assets, net
386,272
549,755
Other assets, non-current
78,981
71,173
Total assets
$ 1,537,935
$ 1,810,859
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 128,316
$ 110,020
Deferred revenue
116,276
90,161
Lease liability
15,106
13,909
Accrued restructuring liability
11,451
6,692
Other current liabilities
43,485
58,210
Total current liabilities
314,634
278,992
Long-term debt
878,124
928,564
Deferred tax liabilities, net
310
282
Lease liability, non-current
86,381
99,709
Other liabilities, non-current
2,007
1,796
Total liabilities
1,281,456
1,309,343
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,630,808 shares issued
82
78
Additional paid-in capital
1,738,092
1,700,855
Accumulated deficit
(1,455,131)
(1,179,972)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,564)
(19,445)
Total stockholders' equity
256,479
501,516
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,537,935
$ 1,810,859
2U, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Revenue
$ 229,699
$ 232,238
$ 690,292
$ 727,031
Costs and expenses
Curriculum and teaching
32,143
31,558
99,085
96,933
Servicing and support
31,484
36,110
101,178
112,795
Technology and content development
45,877
43,976
135,611
140,649
Marketing and sales
96,256
94,311
292,313
341,643
General and administrative
36,801
39,388
108,708
131,146
Restructuring charges
14,085
11,632
22,582
29,172
Impairment charges
—
79,509
134,117
138,291
Total costs and expenses
256,646
336,484
893,594
990,629
Loss from operations
(26,947)
(104,246)
(203,302)
(263,598)
Interest income
363
269
1,099
767
Interest expense
(19,167)
(15,913)
(55,040)
(43,709)
Debt modification expense and loss on debt
—
—
(16,735)
—
Other income (expense), net
(1,585)
(1,845)
(751)
(4,242)
Loss before income taxes
(47,336)
(121,735)
(274,729)
(310,782)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(107)
59
(430)
474
Net loss
$ (47,443)
$ (121,676)
$ (275,159)
$ (310,308)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.58)
$ (1.57)
$ (3.42)
$ (4.03)
Weighted-average shares of common stock
81,515,246
77,692,911
80,470,221
77,013,180
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of
185
(5,637)
(7,119)
(5,982)
Comprehensive loss
$ (47,258)
$ (127,313)
$ (282,278)
$ (316,290)
2U, Inc.
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (275,159)
$ (310,308)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Non-cash interest expense
10,488
9,929
Depreciation and amortization expense
86,846
95,070
Stock-based compensation expense
35,986
62,740
Non-cash lease expense
13,164
16,507
Restructuring
838
9,523
Impairment charges
134,117
138,291
Provision for credit losses
6,558
6,129
Loss on debt extinguishment
12,123
—
Other
794
4,660
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:
Accounts receivable, net
(54,612)
(36,253)
Other receivables, net
(2,207)
(2,867)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,095)
1,973
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
19,888
(12,964)
Deferred revenue
26,348
43,252
Other liabilities, net
(31,597)
(27,124)
Net cash used in operating activities
(17,520)
(1,442)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired
—
5,010
Additions of amortizable intangible assets
(32,442)
(50,155)
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,335)
(8,777)
Advances made to university clients
—
(310)
Advances repaid by university clients
200
200
Other
1
(17)
Net cash used in investing activities
(36,576)
(54,049)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from debt
309,223
530
Payments on debt
(373,914)
(5,313)
Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility
(5,666)
—
Payment of debt issuance costs
(4,411)
—
Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units
(957)
(2,320)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
110
1,083
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases
2,102
1,282
Net cash used in financing activities
(73,513)
(4,738)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,118)
(4,530)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(128,727)
(64,759)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
182,578
249,909
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 53,851
$ 185,150
2U, Inc.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Revenue
$ 229,699
$ 232,238
$ 690,292
$ 727,031
Net loss
$ (47,443)
$ (121,676)
$ (275,159)
$ (310,308)
Stock-based compensation expense
10,440
15,967
35,986
62,740
Other (income) expense, net
1,585
1,845
751
4,242
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
7,691
9,187
26,537
42,516
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible
(19)
(326)
(57)
(1,201)
Impairment charges
—
79,509
134,117
138,291
Debt modification expense and loss on debt
—
—
16,735
—
Restructuring charges
14,085
11,632
22,582
29,172
Other*
1,553
343
4,383
5,025
Adjusted net loss
(12,108)
(3,519)
(34,125)
(29,523)
Net interest expense
18,804
15,644
53,941
42,942
Income tax expense
126
267
487
727
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,807
20,126
60,309
52,554
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 28,629
$ 32,518
$ 80,612
$ 66,700
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12 %
14 %
12 %
9 %
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.58)
$ (1.57)
$ (3.42)
$ (4.03)
Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.15)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.42)
$ (0.38)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,
81,515,246
77,692,911
80,470,221
77,013,180
*
Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $0.1 million and $0.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and (ii) litigation-related expense of $1.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.1 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.
2U, Inc.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods
Degree Program Segment
Alternative Credential Segment
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Revenue
$ 137,604
$ 137,242
$ 92,095
$ 94,996
$ 229,699
$ 232,238
Net loss
$ (12,458)
$ (4,620)
$ (34,985)
$ (117,056)
$ (47,443)
$ (121,676)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
6,748
8,989
3,692
6,978
10,440
15,967
Other (income) expense, net
407
441
1,178
1,404
1,585
1,845
Net interest expense (income)
18,939
15,710
(135)
(66)
18,804
15,644
Income tax expense (benefit)
69
(38)
38
(21)
107
(59)
Depreciation and amortization
14,989
13,770
14,509
15,543
29,498
29,313
Impairment charges
—
—
—
79,509
—
79,509
Restructuring charges
13,400
10,295
685
1,337
14,085
11,632
Other
1,553
360
—
(17)
1,553
343
Total adjustments
56,105
49,527
19,967
104,667
76,072
154,194
Total adjusted EBITDA (loss)
$ 43,647
$ 44,907
$ (15,018)
$ (12,389)
$ 28,629
$ 32,518
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32 %
33 %
(16) %
(13) %
12 %
14 %
2U, Inc.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods
Degree Program Segment
Alternative Credential Segment
Consolidated
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Revenue
$ 397,578
$ 434,499
$ 292,714
$ 292,532
$ 690,292
$ 727,031
Net loss
$ (34,186)
$ (25,890)
$ (240,973)
$ (284,418)
$ (275,159)
$ (310,308)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
21,202
34,624
14,784
28,116
35,986
62,740
Other (income) expense, net
(1,400)
1,688
2,151
2,554
751
4,242
Net interest expense (income)
54,263
43,144
(322)
(202)
53,941
42,942
Income tax expense (benefit)
315
(127)
115
(347)
430
(474)
Depreciation and amortization
42,252
41,273
44,594
53,797
86,846
95,070
Impairment charges
—
—
134,117
138,291
134,117
138,291
Debt modification expense
16,735
—
—
—
16,735
—
Restructuring charges
20,426
21,236
2,156
7,936
22,582
29,172
Other
4,355
4,316
28
709
4,383
5,025
Total adjustments
158,148
146,154
197,623
230,854
355,771
377,008
Total adjusted EBITDA (loss)
$ 123,962
$ 120,264
$ (43,350)
$ (53,564)
$ 80,612
$ 66,700
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31 %
28 %
(15) %
(18) %
12 %
9 %
2U, Inc.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted unlevered free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in)
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(in thousands)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (5,149)
$ (16,536)
$ 38,472
$ 10,927
Additions of amortizable intangible assets
(44,733)
(50,619)
(55,544)
(62,445)
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,313)
(8,640)
(11,210)
(11,755)
Payments to university clients
1,050
3,550
6,425
6,775
Non-ordinary cash payments*
34,618
36,101
32,282
24,157
Adjusted free cash flow
(21,527)
(36,144)
10,425
(32,341)
Cash interest payments on debt
53,473
47,802
48,118
43,826
Adjusted unlevered free cash flow
$ 31,946
$ 11,658
$ 58,543
$ 11,485
*
Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.
2U, Inc.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the
Year Ending
(in millions)
Net loss
$ (245.0)
Stock-based compensation expense
50.0
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
36.0
Impairment charges
134.1
Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment
16.7
Restructuring charges
22.6
Other
5.1
Adjusted net income
19.5
Net interest expense
72.0
Income tax expense
0.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
78.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 170.0
2U, Inc.
Full Course Equivalent Enrollments
Degree Program Segment
The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree
Q3 '23
Q2 '23
Q1 '23
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Q2 '22
Q1 '22
Q4 '21
Degree Program Segment FCE
45,284
50,490
55,491
53,631
57,092
60,303
62,609
58,967
Degree Program Segment average
$ 3,039
$ 2,367
$ 2,532
$ 2,557
$ 2,404
$ 2,373
$ 2,462
$ 2,585
*
Average revenue per FCE enrollment includes revenue from portfolio management activities.
Alternative Credential Segment*
The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative
Q3 '23
Q2 '23
Q1 '23
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Q2 '22
Q1 '22
Q4 '21
Alternative Credential Segment FCE
25,318
25,840
21,990
24,236
23,128
23,443
22,664
21,153
Alternative Credential Segment
$ 3,428
$ 3,591
$ 4,193
$ 3,840
$ 3,850
$ 3,891
$ 4,012
$ 4,312
*
FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $5.3 million and $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $20.9 million and $21.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
