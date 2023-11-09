Children's Day 2023 launches Monday, November 20. One special day for children all over the world

Join stars, global leaders, parents, guardians and give one hour to surprise children.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On Monday, November 20th, 2023, parents, guardians and organizations from around the world are invited to give children "their all" with one surprising moment on Children's Day by pledging one hour to surprise children and to give one hour of income to uplift all Children.

Children's Day Logo (CNW Group/Children's Day) (PRNewswire)

"We now have the opportunity to build a platform for children all year round where we can share their greatest ideas, innovation, dreams, stories as well as an awareness of Children's Rights for Children at risk. This includes the ongoing crises of hunger and mental health challenges that children face all over the world." said Daniel Germain, Leader of International Children's Day. "November 20th is an annual day where we focus on one for all, all for one and we will continue to build into the annual celebration for all Children."

As part of Children's Day, we will launch the Children's Hour Campaign as a way for everyone to help chip away at global problems by giving just one hour - Children's Hour - of earned income. "Over the next three years, Children's Day can become the greatest platform for children worldwide." says Germain.

Help spread the mission of 'One for All, All for One,' with one generous moment to uplift all children, by giving just one hour of our earned incomes.

In the leadup to and on November 20th, we will be joined by celebrities, parents, guardians and organizations to plan and showcase their moment of surprise for the children in their lives via social media @childrensdayofficial and by tagging #childrensday2023

Daniel Germain, CM CQ MSM, is a philanthropist and social entrepreneurship visionary who has dedicated his life to helping underprivileged children. With the goal of helping children who were deprived of a vital element for their academic and social success - a nutritious breakfast- Germain founded the Quebec Breakfast Club - recognized by the United Nations as one of the best school meal programs in the world in 2005. He then founded Breakfast Clubs of Canada, a charity that promotes and assists the establishment and maintenance of school breakfast programs in Canada now feeding more than 600,000 Children per day.

Children's Day was established by the United Nations in 1954 to be recognized on November 20th each year. Long served as a platform to advocate for the well-being of children worldwide, it is a day to celebrate children as they are, free from pressure and inhibition, full of dreams and potential. It's a day to remember that children aren't just our future - they are our present.

Further information on how to get involved, how to take part and to download the media kit, are all available at: childrensday.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children's Day