SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines signed multiple procurement agreements at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, with a record-breaking total value of over $2.5 billion.

China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE. (PRNewswire)

Fourteen agreements were inked between China Eastern Airlines and 13 globally renowned suppliers in civil aviation from nine countries and regions, including Honeywell, GE Aerospace, dnata catering, and China Aviation Oil Singapore Corp. Ltd.

These agreements covered the procurement and maintenance of aircraft materials and engines, aviation fuel supply, in-flight catering, as well as the import of seafood and agricultural products.

China Eastern Airlines is the largest home base airline company in Shanghai. It has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years as a core supporter, purchaser, service provider and designated air carrier.

China Eastern Airlines plans to operate 246 domestic and international destinations in the new flight season, including 181 domestic, six regional, and 59 international ones.

With its well-established route network, China Eastern Airlines will leverage the CIIE to promote global partnerships and share the opportunities presented by the grand fair.

