Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023.

Conference Details:

Presentation: 11:30 am ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Location: Virtual 1x1 meetings: Open to all investors; conference registration is required



Webinar: Join live

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, is enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial and was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. Citius Pharma is preparing to resubmit the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, in early 2024, and announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, at the end of March 2023, Citius Pharma completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

