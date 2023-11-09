Leading AI and Data Science Service Provider Elevates Client Impact with a Robust Suite of AI Offerings

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a leading AI and data science service provider announces the enhancement of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to bring about transformative impacts for clients. Referenced in the "A Moment With" interview" on CBS News featuring Oz Dogan, President of Solutions and Service Lines at Blend. Oz explains this expansion of AI services is a testament to Blend's commitment to delivering impact to businesses. Blend focuses on using AI to unlock significant productivity gains, while also building resilience and agility.

Exclusive Interview with Oz Dogan: Blend Unlocking New Business Frontiers with Advanced AI Capabilities

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, AI plays a pivotal role in shaping how operations are conducted, much like the monumental impact the internet had years ago. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, AI will have generated 97 million new jobs, despite eliminating 85 million. This evolution brings forth a host of challenges, including the reliability and security of AI, as well as its integration into business operations.

Tackling these challenges head-on, Blend has strategically fortified it's AI suite of capabilities to provide clients with solutions that ensure increased efficiency, reduced overheads, and shorter time-to-market. This move aligns with Blend's recognition in the Top 10 Forrester Wave Customer Analytics Service Providers, further solidifying its industry standing.

"We have seen a lot of theoretical discussions around AI, but at Blend, we go beyond that; we make AI real for our clients," said Oz Dogan, highlighting the practical application of AI in solving real-world challenges faced by businesses today.

Blend's recent announcement, "Suite of New Generative AI Features to Drive Clients' Business Performance" made in August announcing the launch of new generative AI features marks a significant milestone in Blend's journey. This suite of offerings encompasses AI Strategy, AI Augmented Development, and Data Science services, providing a comprehensive framework that guides clients from strategy development to full-scale deployment. The foundation of these offerings lies in Blend's innovative data science solutions, integrated seamlessly with Generative AI to craft an ethical and responsible approach towards AI adoption.

"At every corner of our business, we challenge our teams to think AI-First and fuel bold visions with our clients," said Adam Mincham, Head of Go-To-Market at Blend. "This AI-Focused approach is evident in Blend's commitment to leveraging smart, ethical applications of AI to drive meaningful impacts."

To learn more about the interview and how you can get started with AI, visit us at thoughtleaders.org for a behind the scenes look at this exclusive interview with Oz Dogan.

For businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of AI and unlock its potential, Blend emerges as a valuable service partner. With its proven track record, innovative solutions, and people-centric approach, Blend ensures clients are well-equipped to thrive in this AI-driven era. To learn more about how Blend can help accelerate your digital transformation journey, visit blend360.com.

