Innovation Scrum: Globant and Major League Rugby Announce New Partnership on Sports Technology

As the League's Official Digital Transformation and Tech Solutions Partner, Globant will help drive innovation and growth in the professional rugby league in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Major League Rugby (MLR) in which Globant will serve as the League's exclusive Official Digital Transformation and Tech Solutions Partner. Members from Globant and MLR launched the partnership at a kick-off reception held in New York City, where attendees had the opportunity to listen to Martín Migoya, Chief Executive Officer of Globant, and Nic Benson, Chief Executive Officer of Major League Rugby, discuss the future of sports technology.

Globant and Major League Rugby Announce New Partnership on Sports Technology (PRNewswire)

The partnership, aimed at bridging the worlds of sports and technology, will leverage data sourced by MLR and harnessed by Globant to drive innovation, unlock new ways to advance the game of rugby, and enhance sponsorship opportunities.

To achieve these goals, Globant will build a new version of MLR's streaming platform, the Rugby Network. This platform will be used to broadcast games and relevant content, enabling MLR to seamlessly and securely capture fan data, creating new opportunities critical to the growth of rugby worldwide.

"As a leading disruptor in the sports industry, Globant is a trusted partner of many global organizations focused on driving innovation and propelling business growth through technology," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "We have helped these businesses tap into and unlock the power of their data to create better fan and team experiences and identify new revenue streams. We're thrilled to work with Major League Rugby, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to help grow the game we love."

"Globant is one of the leading drivers of innovation in the global sports industry, empowering teams and leagues to use technology to better engage with fans and enhance the day-to-day operations of teams," said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. "We're excited about how this new partnership can transform what we do as a league, further establishing Major League Rugby as a forward-thinking league that is advancing the sport in the U.S."

The event was held at One World Observatory, and attendees had the opportunity to explore how technology is influencing sports through three panel discussions:

Opening Remarks : This panel featured Harry Hardy , Chief Commercial Officer of Major League Rugby, and Wanda Weigert , Global Chief Brand Officer at Globant. In it, they highlighted the parallels between rugby and technology, gave a high-level introduction to the sport, and discussed its values and the growth expected in the coming years, including the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup. Harry Hardy also unveiled a new MLR jersey with Globant's logo on the sleeve.

"The Tactics Behind Reinvention" : This session's speakers included Martín Migoya, Chief Executive Officer at Globant, and Nic Benson , Chief Executive Officer of Major League Rugby. During the panel, they introduced the partnership and explained the "why" behind it, including detailing how MLR and Globant will provide their respective expertise in sports and technology to excel and innovate. Just like in sports, each organization brings its core strengths to its position on the field, unlocking a genuine and sustainable innovation.

"The Future of Sports is Data": Speakers for this session included Heather Klein , Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy at Legends; Nick Goggans , Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Pumpjack; and Lucas Juri , Chief Business Officer at Sportian, a Globant Division, alongside Harry Hardy as the moderator.

Globant is expanding its presence in the world of elite sports organizations. MLR has joined its impressive portfolio, which already includes FIFA, the LA Clippers, and La Liga in Spain, among others. The company is at the forefront of digital transformation, redefining the future of various sports such as soccer, basketball, rugby, and more.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees, and are present in 30 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on Fox Sports, among other national and local market platforms, and its OTT Platform, The Rugby Network offers fans the ability to stream select MLR matches live, along with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, and other international rugby content. For more information about MLR, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.

Major League Rugby

Johnathan McGinty

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

