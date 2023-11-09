OneOncology Partners with Mid Florida Cancer Centers

Mid Florida is the 19th practice to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ORANGE CITY, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid Florida Cancer Centers (MFCC) and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services to Central Florida communities. Mid Florida Cancer Centers has 16 cancer care providers caring for patients at four cancer care centers in Deland, Orange City, Oviedo, and Sanford, Florida.

MFCC has nine medical oncologists, two radiation oncologists, and five advanced practice providers delivering oncology

Mid Florida Cancer Centers has been caring for the lives of Central Floridians for over 30 years, offering patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home. Physicians engage in a team-based approach to healthcare, ensuring clinical collaboration, coordination, and communication with everyone in the patient's circle of care.

MFCC has nine medical oncologists, two radiation oncologists, and five advanced practice providers delivering oncology, hematology, and radiation therapy care services to patients at their four cancer centers. In addition to offering consultative services in blood and cancer diseases, and onsite infusion services, MFCC also offers an integrated in-house lab, oral dispensing pharmacy, radiation, and imaging services to its patients. MFCC is poised for growth by partnering with other independent oncology practices, adding services across the continuum of cancer care, and enhancing the practice's strong reputation with referring physicians as the high-value, low-cost cancer care provider in Central Florida.

"Our partnership with OneOncology gives us, and other oncology practices in Central Florida who choose to join us, the opportunity to bring providers best-in-class technology and analytical platforms, precision medicine clinical decision support tools, and a wide array of clinical trials," said Neeraj Sharma, MD, President of Mid Florida Cancer Centers. "We look forward to how the OneOncology partnership will bring our providers services that will expand patient access to high-quality cancer care at costs far below hospitals, all while maintaining practice independence."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Mid Florida Cancer Centers," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and add cancer care services beneficial to the community, our partnership will bring value to Florida employers and payers as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 615,000 patients at more than 339 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

