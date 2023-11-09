TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS REINFORCES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH THREE NEW MEMBERS

Jaime Arango, Chief Financial Officer, Jens Schröder as Chief Medical Officer and Rachel Mooney, Chief Communications Officer

BORDEAUX, France, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeFrog Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of cell therapies based on a disruptive proprietary technology platform, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Executive Team.

(PRNewswire)

"Since our inception in 2018, TreeFrog has made great strides, and I am proud of the progress the teams have made in our therapeutic programs, technology and partnerships. We are part of the revolution in medicine, pioneering therapeutics and technology in cell therapy. Reinforcing the Executive Committee team is crucial for the next phase in our future growth," Frederic Desdouits, PhD, CEO of TreeFrog Therapeutics.

Jaime Arango joins as Chief Financial Officer from Medincell where he led the successful IPO of the company. Jaime began his career with Biogen as a financial analyst, moving to Merck in 2006 where he held several regional and global positions. He also spent two years as VP Finance U.S. of Revlon's Professional Division. Jaime is Colombian and has a degree in engineering from the University of Los Andes in Colombia and an MBA from HEC Paris.

Jens Schröder joins as Chief Medical Officer from Bayer, where he was most recently responsible for the clinical development of the cell therapy portfolio. He began his career at Ethicon, a medical device company, before spending 15 years in US and global leadership positions at Bayer. In 2017, he co-founded Coagulant Therapeutics, Inc., as part of a spin-off from Bayer. Jens, a German national, earned a PhD from the Institute for Immunology at Hamburg University and is a trained Neurosurgeon and Molecular Biologist.

Rachel Mooney joins as Chief Communications Officer. Rachel spent the first part of her career in agencies working across a range of industries before settling into healthcare. She joined Sanofi in 2005, first in Ireland, then in global diabetes marketing, before joining the Sanofi Global Communications Leadership team in 2009. She held various positions including Head of CEO Communications, Head of International Communications and Head of Consumer Healthcare Communications. Rachel joins from Galderma. Rachel is Irish and a graduate in Business & Politics from Trinity College Dublin.

For further information on the Executive Committee, visit www.treefrog.fr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272329/treefrog_Logo.jpg

Contact: Rachel.mooney@treefrog.fr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TreeFrog Therapeutics