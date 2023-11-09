Visbiome® GI Care High Potency Capsules Now Certified by the Clean Label Project®

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExeGi Pharma LLC, a leader in digestive health solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Visbiome GI Care Probiotic Capsules, has achieved the prestigious Clean Label Project® Certification and Clean Label Project Pesticide Free Certification.

The Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit consumer advocacy and standards development organization focused on health and transparency in consumer product labeling. Through its rigorous testing and certification program, the Clean Label Project ensures that products meet the highest standards for ingredient purity and quality.

"Our customers trust Visbiome to support their digestive health with the highest-quality probiotics subjected to extensive clinical testing," said Marc Tewey, CEO of ExeGi Pharma. "Securing the Clean Label Project Certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide products that not only are effective but also adhere to the highest ingredient standards."

Visbiome GI Care High Potency Capsules underwent the Clean Label Project's rigorous testing process, which screens for over 200 impurities, including heavy metals, pesticides, plasticizers, and glyphosate.

The Clean Label Project's distinctive seal will now be displayed on all Visbiome GI Care High Potency Capsules. This packaging assures consumers that the product meets strict criteria for purity.

"We are delighted to recognize Visbiome GI Care High Potency Capsules for their exceptional commitment to purity and transparency," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of the Clean Label Project. "Their dedication is evident in their product and aligns with our mission to bring truth and transparency to the forefront of labeling."

Visbiome GI Care High Potency Capsules are available for purchase online and from selected retailers nationwide. For more information about Visbiome® and the Clean Label Project, please visit www.visbiome.com and cleanlabelproject.org.

About ExeGi Pharma

ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing live biotherapeutic and probiotic medicines. ExeGi's team leverages scientific expertise in the field of microbiome science to deliver novel, clinically supported live biotherapeutic and probiotic products for a variety of unmet health and medical needs. ExeGi Pharma is dedicated to creating environmentally friendly products that balance business needs with green initiatives.

About the Clean Label Project®

The Clean Label Project is a nonprofit organization committed to transparency in product labeling. Leveraging data and science to reveal the true contents of America's best-selling consumer products, the Clean Label Project awards its certification to brands that prioritize purity and environmental stewardship in their products.

